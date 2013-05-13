FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates mixed, market focuses on central bank bills
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 13, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates mixed, market focuses on central bank bills

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate falls 7.35 bps to 2.8975 pct
    * C.bank canvasses demand for 3-month bills

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed
on Monday as market players waited for the central bank to
announce whether it will issue more 3-month bills on Tuesday,
dealers said.
     The People's Bank of China was asking commercial banks what
their demand was for three-month bills, seven- and 14-day
reverse repos and 28-day forward repos, dealers told Reuters
early on Monday. 
    The central bank resumed issuing bills for the first time
last week after a 17-month hiatus. Bills drain funds for tenors
between three months and three years, thus having a stronger
potential impact on base money supply than the bond repurchase
agreements upon which it relied exclusively in 2012.
    The weighted average of the unofficial benchmark seven-day
repo fell seven basis points to 2.90 percent by
midday, from 2.97 percent on Thursday.
    The overnight rate inched up to 2.16 from 2.14
percent, while the 14-day rate was up to 3.02
percent from Friday's 2.97 percent.
    "We are still paying more attention to the situation with
central bank bills, which could give some hint of the next move
in the market," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.
"However, money conditions still remained ample today."
    Dealers said upcoming tax payments for firms have so far had
 little impact on the market, but money rates were likely to
rise by the end of this month.
    Chinese firms pay estimated corporate income tax each month,
but balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent
grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are
typically balanced in April and May.
       
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.8975     2.9710     -7.35
7-day SHIBOR           2.9010     2.9710     -7.00 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.