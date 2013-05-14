FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's main money rate hits 2-month low, shrugs off PBOC liquidity drain
#Asia
May 14, 2013 / 5:00 AM / in 4 years

China's main money rate hits 2-month low, shrugs off PBOC liquidity drain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Benchmark 7-day money rate falls 10 bps to 2.8 pct
    * PBOC conducts net drain of 21 bln yuan from money markets
    * Ample liquidity to keep money rates low
    * PBOC set to continue draining money from market

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - China's key money rate fell to
a two-month low as an abundance of market liquidity offset the
impact of a fund drain by the central bank during regular open
market operations on Tuesday, traders said.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 fell 10 basis points to 2.80 percent by midday,
its lowest level since March 8.
    The 14-day rate was down to 2.95 percent from
Monday's 3.01 percent, but the overnight rate rose
slightly to 2.24 percent from 2.16 percent.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 52 billion yuan
($8.46 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond
repurchase agreements on Tuesday and mopped up another 27
billion yuan via three-month bills. 
    The net result was that the central bank soaked up 210
billion yuan on Tuesday.
    "The central bank's drain today only had a slight impact on
the short-term money rates," said a trader at a major Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai.
    "The market is flooded with liquidity, and money rates will
stay at low levels, so the central bank is expected to continue
draining money from the banking system."
    The central bank resumed issuing bills for the first time
last week after a 17-month hiatus as an increasing amount of
capital is flowing into China this year.
    Bills drain funds for tenors between three months and three
years, thus having a stronger potential impact on base money
supply than the bond repurchase agreements upon which it relied
exclusively in 2012.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.7996     2.9022    - 10.26
7-day SHIBOR           2.7740     2.9010    - 12.70 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
