China's key money rate hits 10-week low
May 15, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

China's key money rate hits 10-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate falls to 10-week low at 2.77 pct
    * Banks pay regular reserve requirement ratios

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell
further on Wednesday, with the key seven-day money rate hitting
a 10-week low on easy liquidity caused by capital inflows into a
strengthening local currency and fund injections by the central
bank.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 fell 3 basis points to 2.77 percent by midday, its
lowest level since early March.
    The 14-day rate was down to 2.88 percent from
Tuesday's 2.94 percent, but the overnight rate 
rose slightly to 2.26 percent from 2.25 percent.
    The central bank turned to injecting money during open
market operations in late April as data showed China's economic
recovery wobbling. At the same time, hot money inflows pouring
into the country to bet on an ongoing yuan rally have also
supplied liquidity to the market.
    Banks must adjust their reserve balances with the central
bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th day of each month in order to
meet regulatory requirements, which usually puts upward pressure
on money rates as banks sequester cash, but there was no sign of
any tightness on Wednesday.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.7687     2.7954     -2.67
7-day SHIBOR           2.7670     2.7740     -0.70  
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
