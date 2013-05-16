FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates jump as c.bank drains funds, but ample funds still seen
May 16, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

China money rates jump as c.bank drains funds, but ample funds still seen

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate jumps 42 bps to 3.20 pct
    * C.bank drains 35 bln yuan via open market operation
    * Data shows money inflows increase

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China's money rates jumped on
Thursday after the People's Bank of China drained funds via open
market operation, which combined with an upcoming corporate tax
payment to put pressure on sentiment, dealers said. 
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 jumped 42 basis points (bps) to 3.20 percent by
midday, from 2.78 percent on Wednesday.
    The 14-day rate gained 32 bps from
Wednesday's 2.88 percent, but the overnight rate 
rose to 2.72 percent from 2.26 percent.
    China's central bank drained a net 35 billion yuan ($5.69
billion) from the market this week, its first drain in four
weeks. 
    Chinese firms must pay estimated corporate income tax each
month, but must also balance their quarterly and annual taxes
during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the
previous year are typically balanced in April and May. 
    The payments ordinarily cause market participants to hoard
cash, but dealers reported that money conditions are not
excessively tight.
    "I think it just market behavior, lenders are lifting the
price of money," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.
    Dealers expected money conditions could remained ample as
data showed funds continued to flows into Chinese market.
    The PBOC and commercial banks bought 294 billion yuan
($47.86 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in
April, marking the fifth straight month of net purchases.
 
    One side-effect of these purchases has been an increased
supply of yuan in the interbank market.    

                                Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.2011     2.7774     +42.37
7-day SHIBOR           3.1920     3.7670     +42.50
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>  
($1 = 6.1459 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

