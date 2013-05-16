China money rates jump as c.bank drains funds, but ample funds still seen

* Key 7-day money rate jumps 42 bps to 3.20 pct * C.bank drains 35 bln yuan via open market operation * Data shows money inflows increase By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China's money rates jumped on Thursday after the People's Bank of China drained funds via open market operation, which combined with an upcoming corporate tax payment to put pressure on sentiment, dealers said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo jumped 42 basis points (bps) to 3.20 percent by midday, from 2.78 percent on Wednesday. The 14-day rate gained 32 bps from Wednesday's 2.88 percent, but the overnight rate rose to 2.72 percent from 2.26 percent. China's central bank drained a net 35 billion yuan ($5.69 billion) from the market this week, its first drain in four weeks. Chinese firms must pay estimated corporate income tax each month, but must also balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are typically balanced in April and May. The payments ordinarily cause market participants to hoard cash, but dealers reported that money conditions are not excessively tight. "I think it just market behavior, lenders are lifting the price of money," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. Dealers expected money conditions could remained ample as data showed funds continued to flows into Chinese market. The PBOC and commercial banks bought 294 billion yuan ($47.86 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in April, marking the fifth straight month of net purchases. One side-effect of these purchases has been an increased supply of yuan in the interbank market. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2011 2.7774 +42.37 7-day SHIBOR 3.1920 3.7670 +42.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1459 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)