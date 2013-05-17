FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China key 7-day money rate jumps to 3-week high
#Asia
May 17, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

China key 7-day money rate jumps to 3-week high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate jumps to 3-week high of 3.6340 pct
    * Dealers remain worries over further funds drain from ops
    * Company tax payment causes dealers cautious of lending
funds

    SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose
slightly on Friday, with the key seven-day repo rate hitting its
highest level in three weeks as market players worried about
upcoming tax payments and the potential for further funds drains
from the open market.
    The central bank drained funds on a net weekly basis for the
first time in four weeks this week, after reintroducing 3-month
bills as a money supply management tool after a 17-month hiatus.
    Dealers said they expected that the People's Bank of China
will continue to use three-month central bank bills to drain
funds over the near term but believe it is unlikely the bank
will return to issuing tenors of a year or longer.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 jumped 42 basis points (bps) to 3.63 percent by
midday, from 3.21 percent on Thursday.
    The 14-day rate gained 39 bps from Thursday's
3.61 percent, and the overnight rate rose to 2.86
percent from 2.72 percent.
    Chinese firms must pay estimated corporate income tax each
month, but must also balance their quarterly and annual taxes
during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the
previous year are typically balanced in April and May.     
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.6340     3.2116     +42.24
7-day SHIBOR           3.5858     3.1920     +39.38 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
