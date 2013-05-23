FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates rebound on tax payments, month-end
#Asia
May 23, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates rebound on tax payments, month-end

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate rises 18 bps to 4.21 pct
    * Dealers see continuing caution on lending

    By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan
    SHANGHAI, May 23 (Reuters) - China's key money rates
rebounded on Thursday, shrugging off a net injection of funds
from the People's Bank of China, as lenders remained cautious
ahead of the month-end and scheduled corporate tax payments.
      The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 rebounded 18 basis points to 4.21 percent around
midday, up from 4.03 percent on Wednesday, while the shortest
overnight rate jumped 22 basis points to 3.70
percent from 3.48 percent, the highest level in four weeks.
    The 14-day rate gained 15 basis points to
4.74 percent from Wednesday's 4.59 percent.
    "Money conditions are better than before, but (people) still
remain cautious over lending funds, so prices remain high," said
a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    China's central bank injected a net 128 billion yuan into
the market this week, the largest injection since early
February. 
    Dealers said money rates may remain at a high level as
market funds come under pressure from month-end demand.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.2096     4.0287     +18.09
7-day SHIBOR           4.1920     3.9520     +24.00 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

