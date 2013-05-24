FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates fall on improving market funds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 24, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

China money rates fall on improving market funds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate falls 7 bps to 4.15 pct
    * Money rate may hover at high level due mth-end factor

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell
slightly on Friday on improving market liquidity, but traders
still expect money rates to remain relatively high in the run-up
to the month-end reporting period.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 fell 7 basis points to 4.15 percent around midday,
down from 4.22 percent on Thursday, while the shortest overnight
rate slumped 20 basis points to 3.51 percent from
3.71 percent.
    The 14-day rate dived 51 basis points to 4.25
percent from Thursday's 4.76 percent.
    "Fund conditions are much better than before, but the money
market will still need to wait for rates to fall back as the
worries of month-end still linger," said a dealer at a Chinese
bank in Shanghai, referring to demand for funds at the end of
the month. 
    Dealers said they expected the key seven-day money rate
could return to around 3 percent at the beginning of June.
           
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.1505     4.2206     -7.01
7-day SHIBOR           4.1510     4.1920     -4.10 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.