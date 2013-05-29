FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates mixed as month end approaches
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates mixed as month end approaches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates were mixed on Wednesday as traders balanced fund injections by the central bank in the interbank market against concerns of a cash crunch at the end of the month.

The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rose by 17 basis points to 3.71 percent around midday, up from 3.54 percent on Tuesday.

The overnight rate, however, fell 30 bps to 3.05 percent from 3.35 percent.

“The seven-day repo is up because some institutions had borrowed funds last week which are maturing, so there are relatively more people holding seven-day tenors, and then there is borrowing to get funds that will last through the end of the month,” said a trader at a Beijing bank.

The 14-day rate was almost unchanged from 3.7786 to 3.7802.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is currently on course to inject a net 11 billion yuan ($1.80 billion) for this week, but it could still drain or inject additional funds during upcoming open market operations on Thursday.

The PBOC injected 128 billion yuan into the market last week.

Current Prev close Change

pct bps 7-day repo 3.7085 3.5423 +16.62 7-day SHIBOR 3.6700 3.5030 +16.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. $1 = 6.1215 Chinese yuan Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.