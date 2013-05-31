China key money rate hits 5-week high on month-end demand

By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates rose sharply for the second day on Friday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate at its highest level in five weeks as banks and corporates kept a tight grip on their cash reserves to get through the end of the month. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo jumped 62 basis points to 4.80 percent around midday, up from 4.18 percent on Thursday. The shortest overnight rate jumped 111 basis points to 4.51 percent from 3.40 percent, its highest point since late February. The 14-day rate gained 71 basis points to 4.76 percent from Thursday's 4.05 percent. "Today is the last day for companies to pay taxes, so banks -- especially the big ones -- are not willing to lend funds," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. "Combined with other factors, the market is quite cautious." The PBOC has already adjusted its management of the open market operations by reintroducing three-month bills to drain excess liquidity earlier in May. Regulators are struggling to mop up excess funds produced by hot money inflows, and are also concerned by signs that non-bank-loan forms of credit growth are being channeled into speculation or propping up bad debts. On the other hand, economic growth has shown signs of wobbling, making a broad policy tightening highly risky. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.8013 4.1836 +61.77 7-day SHIBOR 4.7810 4.1440 +63.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)