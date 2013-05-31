FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China key money rate hits 5-week high on month-end demand
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

China key money rate hits 5-week high on month-end demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates rose
sharply for the second day on Friday, with the benchmark
seven-day repo rate at its highest level in five weeks as banks
and corporates kept a tight grip on their cash reserves to get
through the end of the month.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 jumped 62 basis points to 4.80 percent around
midday, up from 4.18 percent on Thursday.
    The shortest overnight rate jumped 111 basis
points to 4.51 percent from 3.40 percent, its highest point
since late February.
    The 14-day rate gained 71 basis points to
4.76 percent from Thursday's 4.05 percent.
    "Today is the last day for companies to pay taxes, so banks
-- especially the big ones -- are not willing to lend funds,"
said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.
    "Combined with other factors, the market is quite cautious."
    The PBOC has already adjusted its management of the open
market operations by reintroducing three-month bills to drain
excess liquidity earlier in May. 
    Regulators are struggling to mop up excess funds produced by
hot money inflows, and are also concerned by signs that
non-bank-loan forms of credit growth are being channeled into
speculation or propping up bad debts. 
    On the other hand, economic growth has shown signs of
wobbling, making a broad policy tightening highly risky. 
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.8013     4.1836     +61.77
7-day SHIBOR           4.7810     4.1440     +63.70 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai newsroom;
Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.