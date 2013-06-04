FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money market cautious over cash demand and policy direction
#Asia
June 4, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

China money market cautious over cash demand and policy direction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day repo rate up 3 bps to 4.73 pct
    * Market watchful over policy direction
    * Investors also wary over holiday cash demand and RRR
payment

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - China's key money rate rose on
Tuesday, and other short-term rates remained at high levels on
worries that the People's Bank of China is preparing to tighten
liquidity.
    Traders are increasingly worried that the PBOC is preparing
to conduct "fine tuning" in the interbank market, draining funds
to put upward pressure on rates as part of a campaign to slow
the unhealthy forms of credit growth that appear to be focusing
on speculative strategies instead of investment in the real
economy. 
    However, few expect the bank to take more drastic steps such
as raising long-term interest rates or increasing reserve
requirement ratios (RRR) for banks.
    Dealers also said cash demand from banks setting aside money
for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday has contributed to
the conservative mood. 
    "The market has been cautious given rumours of changes to
the liquidity management strategy, and also there is a huge
demand for cash. So money rates are unlikely to fall much before
the holiday," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
    China's interbank market will be closed from June 10-12 for
the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
     The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 rose by 7 basis points to 4.73 percent around
midday, up from 4.66 percent on Monday.
    The shortest overnight rate dropped 9 basis
points to 4.53 percent. It hit 4.62 percent on Monday, its
highest point since February 2012. 
    The 14-day rate rose slightly by 2 basis
points to 4.83 percent from Monday's 4.81 percent.
    Banks will also need to put money aside for regular payments
to meet their reserve requirement ratios on Tuesday. Banks must
make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet
the RRR, with the amount of the payment adjusted in line with
their current volume of deposits.
    And banks usually prepare cash in the run-up to such
holidays to meet spot cash demand, putting temporary upward
pressure on rates.

                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.7304     4.6601     +7.03
7-day SHIBOR           4.7160     4.6280     +8.80
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
