China money rates up slightly on holiday fund demand, tightening worries
#Asia
June 5, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

China money rates up slightly on holiday fund demand, tightening worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Money rates hover around high levels
    * 7-day repo at 4.77 pct; overnight at 4.68 pct
    * Coming holiday, RRR payments increase cash demand
    * Concern that c.bank fine-tuning may cause tightening

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose
slightly and hovered around high levels on Wednesday, reflecting
strong fund demand in advance of a holiday next week, dealers
said.
    Dealers said there was huge cash demand ahead of the Dragon
Boat Festival, for which the interbank market will be closed
from Monday through Wednesday. Banks usually prepare liquidity
in the run-up to such holidays to meet spot cash demand, putting
temporary upward pressure on rates.
    Regular payments into banks' reserve accounts at the central
bank to meet the required reserve ratio (RRR) also contributed
to Wednesday's strong cash demand.  
    "Big banks are not willing to lend funds, so money is quite
tight in the market," said a dealer at a city bank in Shanghai.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose by three basis points to 4.77 percent
around midday.
    The overnight rate rose by 14 basis points to
4.68 percent, while the 14-day rate gained 7
basis points to 4.90 percent.
    Beyond temporary factors, the rise in rates in recent days
has sparked market worries that the People's Bank of China is
"fine-tuning" the interbank market.
     The central bank has been draining funds to put upward
pressure on rates as part of a campaign to slow unhealthy forms
of credit growth that appear to be fueling financial speculation
rather than real investment. 

                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.7695     4.7421     +2.74
7-day SHIBOR           4.7390     4.7160     +2.30 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
