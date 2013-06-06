FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates hit multi-month highs on holiday, policy worries
#Asia
June 6, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

China money rates hit multi-month highs on holiday, policy worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day repo rate jumps 41 bps to 5.21 pct
    * Overnight money rate over 6 pct after jumping 128 bps
    * Upcoming holiday causing banks to reserve cash
    * Dealers concerned c.bank is mildly tightening policy

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - China's benchmark money rate
jumped to its highest since early 2012 on Thursday on concerns
about tightening liquidity, despite a 160 billion yuan ($26.11
billion) net injection into the money market by the central bank
this week.
    The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
 gained 41 basis points to 5.21 percent by midday,
its highest since February last year.
    The overnight rate jumped by a dramatic 128
basis points to 6.02 percent, its highest since January 2012.
The 14-day rate rose 40 basis points to 5.33
percent, its highest position in five months. 
    "There are no willing lenders in the market. Even the big
banks are having trouble borrowing funds," said a dealer at a
major state-owned bank in Beijing. 
    "The situation is totally unexpected."
    Dealers cited several factors driving the rise. 
    For one, the upcoming holiday that will see the interbank
markets closed through June 12, in combination with upcoming
scheduled payments of reserve requirement ratios, has encouraged
banks to hoard cash.
    Dealers said they also expect new rules curbing hot money
inflows to have a negative impact on liquidity. 
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been steadily buying
up foreign exchange in order to keep the yuan exchange rate
 from appreciating too rapidly under speculative
pressure, but a side effect of the operation has been to pour
excess yuan into the interbank market, depressing rates.
 
    But as speculative pressure on the yuan eases, the PBOC no
longer needs to intervene so strongly, and the stream of yuan
will dry up. 
    The central bank has continued to rely on 28-day repos and
three-month bills to drain liquidity, sparking worries that
regulators are "fine tuning" the interbank market to mop up
excess cash. 
    "Market funds are very tight, but the central bank has shown
no signs of wanting to improve it," said the state-owned bank
dealer. 
    "This may be a sign of a new direction." 
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         5.2110     4.7987     +41.23
7-day SHIBOR           5.1370     4.7390     +39.80 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.1278 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

