China money rates jump, partly on default talk; conditions tight

* Pre-holiday liquidity squeeze affects interbank market * Rates up on rumour a mid-sized bank defaulted on interbank loan * Some banks desperate to borrow at any price - dealers * Reduced forex inflows remove major source of liquidity * C.bank liquidity injection fails to aid market By Gabriel Wildau and Chen Yixin SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - China's money rates skyrocketed on Friday from already-high levels the previous day, pushed up partly on rumours that a mid-sized bank had failed to repay an interbank loan. Dealers said that virtually the entire market was short of cash, with few or no banks willing to lend. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate soared to 6.68 percent, up from 5.32 percent on Thursday and the highest since January 2012, just before that year's Spring Festival holiday. Traders said the rumours of a loan default, which could not be substantiated, began during late trading on Thursday, during which rates increased as a holiday neared. Chinese interbank lending rates often rise sharply in the days before national holidays. Mainland markets will be closed from Monday through Wednesday for the Dragon Boat Festival. Earlier this year, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) launched short-term liquidity operations as a supplement to twice-weekly bill and repo auctions, partly in an effort to reduce volatility in the interbank market. But the PBOC has not employed this tool on a significant scale to bring down rates in recent days. A dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai said the current situation is "quite similar" to a spiking of rates ahead of the Spring Festival in 2011. "But at that time, we all knew why the market was tight," the dealer said. "Now it's kind of inexplicable." "The market has been very tight, (but) the central bank continues to drain funds," he said, referring to the issuance of new central bank bills and repos this week in open market operations. Individual trades for seven-day loan repos went as high as 12 percent. That price was paid by a mid-sized bank, a dealer at an interbroker dealer in Shanghai said. The one-day repo rate jumped to 8.45 percent on Friday from 6.15 percent on Thursday, the highest since October 2007. It's extremely unusual for the one-day rate to move higher than the seven-day rate, though the holiday market closure means that one-day loans extended on Friday will not mature until next Thursday. "They have no guidance price today. In other words, if there's cash available, they'll take it. So it seems like a bit of price gouging," said the dealer, referring to banks' normal practice of issuing guidance on the price at which their traders are permitted to borrow money. Traders have said in recent days that the central bank appeared to be using open market operations to tighten interbank liquidity somewhat, amid concerns that loose liquidity conditions in recent months have fueled speculative activity while failing to spur growth in the real economy. The PBOC injected 160 billion yuan ($26.07 billion) into the interbank market on a net basis this week, but the injection was the result of the maturity of previously-issued bills and repos. The bank still withdrew some funds through new bills and repo issuance. Apart from seasonal factors, a slowdown in capital inflows is also likely responsible for the rise in rates. Foreign exchange purchases by Chinese banks - which analysts view as a rough proxy for capital inflows - surged in early 2013, reaching a record high in January and remaining elevated over the next three months. Forex purchases by the central bank, which are included in the data, add to the base money supply, increasing interbank liquidity. But a front-page analysis in the official Shanghai Securities Journal on Tuesday predicted that forex purchases had fallen back markedly in May. "We think the core cause of lower liquidity is related to slowing FX inflows," Igor Arsenin, head of emerging Asia interest rates strategy at Barclays in Singapore, wrote in a note to clients on Friday. A slowdown in base money creation via forex purchases could explain why the relatively sizable fund injection via open market operations this week failed to calm funding markets. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 6.6530 5.3205 +133.25 7-day SHIBOR 6.6570 5.1370 +152.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1362 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)