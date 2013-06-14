FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates jump as PBOC signals tighter stance; govt bond auction fails
#Asia
June 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

China money rates jump as PBOC signals tighter stance; govt bond auction fails

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* PBOC signals shift towards tight liquidity policy
    * Market now sees no monetary easing at least until Q4
    * Benchmark 7-day repo rate hits highest since early 2012
    * Govt bond auction fails, first time since mid-2011

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, June 14 (Reuters) - China's short-term funding
costs jumped to their highest levels  since early 2012 on
Friday, as a hardline stance by the central bank against
injecting liquidity has forced the market to reverse
expectations of monetary easing, traders said.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 48 basis points to 6.87 percent by
midday, its highest since Jan 2012.
    The overnight repo rate rose 8 bps to 7.02
percent, while the 14-day rate surged 44 bps to
7.65 percent.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) in recent weeks has refusd
to inject cash into the market on a large scale, even as money
rates rose steadily from recent lows hit in mid-May. Traders
interpreted the central bank's non-action as a signal that
authorities plan to keep liquidity relatively tight.
    The PBOC's hawkish position reverses expectations --
widely-held as recently as last month -- that the bank would
ease monetary policy in the wake of a slew of interest rate cuts
by global central banks earlier this year.
    Market players have become cautious about offering interbank
loans, as they now expect monetary easing will not occur until
at least the fourth quarter of this year, traders said.
    "With cash demand from the real economy still weak due to
the slower-than-expected recovery, authorities may be worried
about a liquidity trap," said a senior trader at a Chinese
state-owned bank in Beijing, referring to a phenomenon in which
the impact of monetary loosening evaporates when demand in the
real economy is weak.
    "Now the market believes the PBOC is unlikely to change its
recent hardline stance, at least for the third quarter."
    Reflecting the continued tightness, China's Ministry of
Finance failed to sell the full 15 billion yuan ($2.45 billion)
worth of government bills scheduled to be sold at auction on
Friday -- the first time that the ministry failed to auction all
its debt since July 2011. 
    Traders said that with the quarter-end approaching, when
banks traditionally try to boost deposit totals to prettify
their financial statements to shareholders and regulators,
liquidity could remain tight through end-June or early July.
    Contrary to traders' views, some analysts believe the
central bank will still come to the market's rescue, unwilling
to let rates stay at current levels for much longer, especially
as the macro-economy shows signs of weakness. 
    
                                Current  Prev close   Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         6.8727     6.3884     +48.43
7-day SHIBOR           6.8110     6.0800     +73.10
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 ($1 = 6.134 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
