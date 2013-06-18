China money rates stay high, ignore small PBOC injection

* Market is worried over near-term liquidity supply * Benchmark 7-day repo rate slips but still at 6.79 pct * PBOC lets maturing bills, repos to inject money slightly * Refusal to pump money into market signals confidence By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - China's short-term funding costs remained at very high levels on Tuesday as the market ignored a small cash injection by the central bank and worried about near-term liquidity. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate dropped 9 basis points (bps) but remained at an elevated level of 6.80 percent by midday. The overnight repo rate jumped 73 bps to 5.61 percent, while the 14-day rate was also high at 5.81 percent, though down from 6.62 percent on Monday. "Market players are worried over cash supply at least until early July, while the central bank appears to believe overall market liquidity conditions are not so bad," said a dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. The market has recently been hit by heavy fund demand, including from the approach of quarter-end, when banks need more cash to meet regulatory checks and to boost reported deposit totals in their quarterly reports to shareholders. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 25 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) into the market on Tuesday as 27 billion yuan in maturing bills and repos offset a drain of 2 billion yuan via three-month bills. But traders said the injection was too small to have any significant impact. Traders said the PBOC appeared to be signaling the government's confidence in the economy, despite signs of a growth slowdown, by refraining from coming to the market's rescue in recent weeks even when the market was hit by the liquidity squeeze. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 6.7977 6.8875 - 8.98 7-day SHIBOR 6.7030 6.8480 -14.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1289 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)