China's key money rate surges to multi-year highs, no RRR cut seen
#Asia
June 19, 2013 / 6:02 AM / in 4 years

China's key money rate surges to multi-year highs, no RRR cut seen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Banks forced to give up non-essential business
    * Benchmark 7-day repo rate jumps to highest since Oct 2007
    * Widespread market talk of banks pressing PBOC to cut RRR
    * But traders only expected mild PBOC cash injection
    * Liquidity should improve in medium term

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China's short-term funding
costs surged on Wednesday, with the benchmark money market rate
hitting a multi-year high, but traders brushed aside talk that
the central bank may cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) to
boost liquidity.
    The money market squeeze that began early this month has
worsened this week, forcing banks and other financial
institutions to trim non-essential businesses.
    That may be to welcomed by the central bank, which has
adopted a hawkish stance towards market liquidity since May,
partly to clamp down rising risky shadow banking activities,
traders said.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 138 basis points (bps) to 8.20 percent
by midday, its highest since October 2007.
    The overnight repo rate rose a whopping 202
bps to 7.69 percent, while the 14-day rate added
150 bps to 7.68 percent.
    Money rates have been on a steep uptrend since mid-May but 
the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has refused to inject cash on
a large scale as it appears to want to squelch expectations that
it would ease monetary policy in the wake of a slew of interest
rate cuts by global central banks earlier this year.
 
    "Everybody is disappointed at the central bank's
non-action," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. 
    "But careful study does point to the fact the money market
will not lack liquidity in the medium term." 
    There has been widespread market talk that China's main
state-owned banks have applied to and pressed the PBOC to cut
RRR to help relieve the market liquidity crunch.
    But traders said the central bank is unlikely to cut RRR
soon as its efforts to reverse market expectations for easing
are just now having an impact. 
    At best, the PBOC may conduct reverse repo business in its
open market operations to inject limited amount of money into
the market, they said.
    The market has recently been hit by heavy fund demand,
including from the approach of quarter-end, when banks need more
cash to meet regulatory checks and to boost reported deposit
totals in their quarterly reports to shareholders.
    Traders expect tight liquidity to last for another few weeks
but to improve significantly from mid-July, after the seasonal
effects of quarter-end fade and a large volume of maturing PBOC
bills and government bonds injects cash into the market. 
   
                                     Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         8.2041     6.8207    +138.34
7-day SHIBOR           8.0750     6.7030    +137.20 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> 
       
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China c.bank tolerance for cash crunch signals economic
confidence 
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t   
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
($1 = 6.1301 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
