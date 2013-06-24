FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China cash squeeze eases; PBOC says banks need to lift game
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 4 years

China cash squeeze eases; PBOC says banks need to lift game

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Gabriel Wildau and Lu Jianxin
    SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Fears of a credit crunch in
China's banking system eased on Monday as short-term interest
rates fell, and the central bank said there were sufficient
funds in the market but banks needed to improve their cash
management and control their lending.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has engineered a
tightening of cash in money markets as it tries to rein in
excessive credit growth, especially in the lightly regulated
"shadow banking" sector, seeing interest rates spike to 25
percent or higher for some deals late last week.
    The overnight repo rate, a key gauge of
liquidity in China's interbank market, fell by 193 basis points
to 7.32 percent on a weighted-average basis on Monday morning,
its lowest since last Tuesday. 
    That weighted-average rate had hit 11.74 percent last
Thursday.     
    "Panic over a liquidity squeeze appears to be fading. We are
lending more money out, but I did not hear about any central
bank money injection into the market," said trader at a major
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    The PBOC said on Monday overall liquidity was at a
reasonable level and instructed banks to control the expansion
of lending and improve liquidity management. 
    The benchmark seven-day rate fell to 7.47
percent from 9.25 percent on Friday, its lowest since June 13.
    Despite the improvement in funding conditions, stocks fell
sharply with the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies down 4 percent. 
    The financial sub-index was down 5.7 percent.
    Analysts and traders said the PBOC was concerned about
various activities including arbitrage, speculation, and
underground lending, that it thinks are increasing leverage and
financial risk without supporting the real economy. 
    "It's much easier to borrow money today, but costs remain
high. Our business is apparently affected, but mainly on side
business, such as wealth management," said a trader at a
mid-sized commercial bank in Shanghai.
    "Maybe this is what the central bank hopes as the government
is calling for more money to be used for real economy."
    A commentary by Xinhua, a state-run news agency, on Sunday
said liquidity in the banking system was ample but that funds
had been misdirected.
    "Many large companies are still spending heavily and making
large purchases in wealth management products. There is also a
lot of hot money seeking speculative investments and private
lending is still widespread," the commentary said.


