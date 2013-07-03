FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's money rates tumble, conditions normalising but caution remains
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 3, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

China's money rates tumble, conditions normalising but caution remains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Key money-market rates approach pre-cash crunch levels
    * PBOC's softer attitude last week eased jitters
    * 7-day repo rate at lowest level since May 30
    * But traders cautious on medium-term outlook

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - China's inter-bank funding
costs fell sharply on Wednesday, with key rates approaching
normal levels following an unprecedented cash squeeze last
month, as the impact of a seasonal cash rush fades.
    Conciliatory statements by the central bank statements last
week helped calm investors over future money supply, making
banks more willing to lend, traders said.
    But traders remained cautious about the liquidity outlook
for the coming months, especially as growing signs of an
economic slowdown threaten to add to strains on the banking
system and fuel more capital outflows.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate slumped 51 basis points (bps) to 4.25
percent, the lowest since May 30, and near the 3 to 4 percent
range where it had hovered for most of the year prior to the
liquidity squeeze in late June.
    The overnight repo rate tumbled 31 bps to 3.40
percent, while the 14-day rate dropped 43 bps to
4.65 percent.
    "There will be no more squeeze for market liquidity in the
near term," said a trader at a Chinese brokerage in Shanghai.
    "But the market is divided over the prospect of longer-term
cash supply, uncertain what the central bank will do."
    Banking shares in Shanghai  and Hong Kong
 remained under heavy selling pressure despite the further
drop in inter-bank rates as investors worried lenders would
respond to the recent cash crunch by curbing lending. 
    China's services sector expanded modestly in June with the
vast construction industry dragging on output, surveys showed on
Wednesday, in a further sign that the world's second-largest
economy is losing momentum. 
    China's central bank allowed short-term borrowing costs to
spike to close to 30 percent on June 20, sending a blunt but
effective message to overstretched banks that it was determined
to bring risky lending under control. 
    Policymakers later issued a flurry of reassurances that
there is ample liquidity in the financial system, but the nasty
squeeze could be just a preview of greater instability to come
if China's leaders push ahead with liberalising interest rates
and capital controls, some traders believe. 
    The market was hit by heavy seasonal fund demand last month,
particularly from banks which needed more cash to meet
regulatory checks and window-dress their deposit totals at the
end of the quarter.
    Most banks will need to set aside additional funds with the
central bank on July 5 in order to meet the required reserve
ratio (RRR). The amount of additional reserves to be paid that
day is based on the increase in each bank's deposits since June
20. 
    But those same banks will likely receive RRR refunds at the
next RRR assessment on July 15, since many short-term deposits
that flowed into banks at quarter-end will flow out again early
this month. 
    Some major lenders will also pay cash dividends to stock
investors in the first half of July.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                           (pct)      (bps)  
7-day repo         4.2483   4.7592     -51.09   
7-day SHIBOR        4.2420   4.7500     -50.80
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
     
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.