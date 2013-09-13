FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates up for week but upbeat economic data comforts
#Asia
September 13, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates up for week but upbeat economic data comforts

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Traders, economists see second month-end crash crisis
unlikely
    * Seasonal factors putting upward pressure on rates
    * Shadow banking roars back in August
    * Positive econ readings relaxing market

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose
slightly this week after the central bank executed a net drain
from money markets for the second consecutive week, with market
participants debating whether another cash crunch, similar to
that in late June, might be in the offing.
    The volume-weighted price for the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase contract rose by nearly 10 basis points
(bps) to 3.57 percent, while the 14-day rate 
gained 12.4 bps to 3.85 percent.
    The overnight rate, however, remained
relatively flat, gaining 2 basis points to 2.98 percent. 
    Traders consider rates in the neighborhood of 3 percent
indicative of relatively accommodative liquidity conditions.
    The June squeeze was engineered by the People's Bank of
China to warn commercial banks away from using short-term
borrowing in the interbank money market to paper over high-risk
shadow lending.
    It pushed up short-term rates as high as 30 percent for a
short period of time -- startling investors at home and abroad
-- and resulted in a subsequent dramatic drop in the issuance of
corporate bonds, trust loans and bankers acceptance notes as
bankers hit the brakes. 
    But shadow banking recovered strongly in August, nearly
doubling from its July figure to 1.57 trillion yuan ($256.62
billion), although still far short of the record high of 2.55
trillion yuan it hit in March.
    The recovery of such alternative funding channels, in
combination with news that regulators are quietly allowing
listed Chinese firms to return to tap capital markets through
private placements and share reissuances, have convinced many
traders and economists that regulators are easing off.
 
    "There will be some upward pressure on rates toward the
month end, that's entirely reasonable," said a trader at a major
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    "But I think the market will stay relatively flat and stable
going forward."
    Not all traders were so sanguine.
    Another trader at a Chinese bank said she was concerned that
although short-term rates were stable for now, the confluence of
two separate official holidays in late September and early
October, combined with pressure to set aside cash for the
quarter-end reporting period in September, made for
unpredictable conditions.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists Xiaojia Zhi and
Ting Lu argued the PBOC is unlikely to cause or allow another
radical spike in rates so close to opening of the 3rd Plenary
Session of the Chinese Communist Party in November. 
    They also noted that intensified fiscal spending in
September will help alleviate any tightness as the finance
ministry transfers over 400 billion yuan into the commercial
banking system.
    "In our view, it's extremely unlikely for China to have
another interbank liquidity crunch in the near future," they
wrote in a research note distributed to clients this week. 
    "The Chinese government has both the willingness and
capability to deliver a stable interbank market."
    The PBOC has continued to closely manage liquidity, moving
again to reissue 85.1 billion yuan worth of maturing three-year
bills on Monday to keep the cash out of the system. It issued 20
billion yuan in reverse repos, resulting in a negligible net
drain of 1.1 billion yuan from the market this week.
    Improving macroeconomic conditions have convinced many in
the wider financial community that the world's second-largest
economy is starting to turn the corner. 
    Several investment banks upgraded near-term forecasts for
China's growth after a run of strong data for August, including
factory output and exports, and many now have full-year growth
above the official target of 7.5 percent.   
    A research report by Credit Agricole CIB argued the new data
might cause Chinese interest rate swap curves to steepen going
forward compared to its peers.
    "This can be achieved by higher long-end rates on a better
growth outlook, or lower front-end rates on easier liquidity
condition, or both," the authors wrote.
    An auction of 30-year finance ministry bonds on Friday
morning returned a yield of 4.76 percent, beating expectations
and setting a record high for that tenor.

SHORT TERM RATES: 
    
 Instrument      RIC                  Rate*    Change (weekly,
                                               bps)**
 1-day repo      CN1DRP=CFXS             2.98             2.09
 7-day repo      CN7DRP=CFXS             3.57             9.54
 14-day repo     CN14DRP=CFXS            3.85             12.4
 7-day SHIBOR    SHICNYSWD=              3.49              2.5
 
* The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument              RIC          Rate     Spread (bps)*
 2 yr IRS based on 1     CNABAD2YF=    2.9225              8
 year benchmark deposit                        
 5 yr 7-day repo swap    CNYQB7R5Y=       4.3           -130
 1 yr 7-day repo swap    CNYQB7R1Y=      4.13           -113
 *The 2 yr IRS spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking
market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
               . Other spreads refer to the 7-day repo rate.

5-YR GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument       RIC      Rate     Change (weekly,
                                    bps)
 Dec 2013 5 yr    CTFZ3      93.79           -55.24
 Mar 2014 5 yr    CTFH4      93.89           -59.52
 Jun 2014 5 yr    CTFM4      93.97           -61.06
    Factbox on government bond futures:    
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Govt bond futures market to start with a whimper, not a
bang 
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze
 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams
liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth
outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high
in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
($1 = 6.1180 Chinese yuan)

 (Additional reporting by Steven Bian and Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
