China weekly money rates dive as c.bank stays on sidelines
October 18, 2013 / 5:24 AM / 4 years ago

China weekly money rates dive as c.bank stays on sidelines

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Most traded tenors decline on ample liquidity
    * C.bank drains net 44.5 bln through open mkt ops
    * Funds entering due to exchange rate intervention
    * C.bank commits to maintaining stable liquidity, credit
growth

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's money rates slid this
week as money market conditions remained accomodative despite a
net drain by the central bank, with traders taking comfort in
affirmations that it would maintain "reasonable growth" in bank
loans and other forms of credit.
    In addition, substantial purchases of dollars executed by
the central bank in recent weeks to keep yuan appreciation in
check has also poured yuan into the interbank market.
    Thus while the People's Bank of China (PBOC) allowed a net
drain of 44.5 billion this week through open market operations,
the most commonly traded short-term rates all declined.
    The PBOC injected only 10 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) on
Tuesday, then abstained from open market operations entirely on
Thursday, the first time it has done so since late July.
 
    It reissued 5.5 billion worth of a 16 bln yuan batch of
maturing three-year bills, but let the balance flow into the
market to partially offset maturing reverse repos.
    The volume-weighted average for the benchmark seven-day repo
 lost over 88 basis points to trade at 3.48 percent at
midday on Friday.
    The 14-day tenor collapsed over 148 basis
points to 3.59 percent, while the overnight repo 
posted a milder slide of 6.4 basis points to trade at 2.99
percent.
    The PBOC, in the wake of data showing robust bank loan
growth that beat expectations in September, said it will stick
to its prudent policy with some fine-tuning and keep banking
system liquidity at appropriate levels. 
    Economists and traders see the credit expansion data as
decisive evidence that the central bank has no intention of
engineering another credit squeeze like the one that startled
domestic and global markets in June, and in fact that it may be
turning on the money tap to keep growth moving.
     The risk is that renewed growth in Total Social Financing
(TSF), a home-grown metric used to measure all forms of credit
entering the economy, risks encouraging more speculative flows
into real estate projects and equities.
    In addition to bank lending, TSF also measure alternative
forms of financing commonly referred to as "shadow banking,"
which many suspect has become a haven for bad debt rollovers and
rate arbitrage.  
     
SHORT-TERM RATES: 
 Instrument        RIC                 Rate*    Change (weekly,
                                                bps)**
 1-day repo        CN1DRP=CFXS            2.99            -6.43
 7-day repo        CN7DRP=CFXS            3.48           -88.89
 14-day repo       CN14DRP=CFXS           3.59          -148.64
 7-day SHIBOR      SHICNYSWD=             3.35              -91
 

*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) on Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument                RIC           Rate     Spread (bps)*
 2 yr IRS based on 1 year  CNABAD2YF=     2.9192               8
 benchmark                                        
 5 yr 7-day repo swap      CNYQB7R5Y=       4.15            -115
 1 yr 7-day repo swap      CNYQB7R1Y=       3.96             -96
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument        RIC                 Rate     Change
                                                (weekly, bps)
 Dec 2013 5 yr     CTFZ3                 93.99          -36.56
 Mar 2014 5 yr     CTFH4                 94.06          -33.22
 Jun 2014 5 yr     CTFM4                 94.13          -26.95
 
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Govt bond futures market to start with a whimper, not a
bang 
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams
liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth
outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high
in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.0982 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

