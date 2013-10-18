China weekly money rates dive as c.bank stays on sidelines

* Most traded tenors decline on ample liquidity * C.bank drains net 44.5 bln through open mkt ops * Funds entering due to exchange rate intervention * C.bank commits to maintaining stable liquidity, credit growth By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's money rates slid this week as money market conditions remained accomodative despite a net drain by the central bank, with traders taking comfort in affirmations that it would maintain "reasonable growth" in bank loans and other forms of credit. In addition, substantial purchases of dollars executed by the central bank in recent weeks to keep yuan appreciation in check has also poured yuan into the interbank market. Thus while the People's Bank of China (PBOC) allowed a net drain of 44.5 billion this week through open market operations, the most commonly traded short-term rates all declined. The PBOC injected only 10 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) on Tuesday, then abstained from open market operations entirely on Thursday, the first time it has done so since late July. It reissued 5.5 billion worth of a 16 bln yuan batch of maturing three-year bills, but let the balance flow into the market to partially offset maturing reverse repos. The volume-weighted average for the benchmark seven-day repo lost over 88 basis points to trade at 3.48 percent at midday on Friday. The 14-day tenor collapsed over 148 basis points to 3.59 percent, while the overnight repo posted a milder slide of 6.4 basis points to trade at 2.99 percent. The PBOC, in the wake of data showing robust bank loan growth that beat expectations in September, said it will stick to its prudent policy with some fine-tuning and keep banking system liquidity at appropriate levels. Economists and traders see the credit expansion data as decisive evidence that the central bank has no intention of engineering another credit squeeze like the one that startled domestic and global markets in June, and in fact that it may be turning on the money tap to keep growth moving. The risk is that renewed growth in Total Social Financing (TSF), a home-grown metric used to measure all forms of credit entering the economy, risks encouraging more speculative flows into real estate projects and equities. In addition to bank lending, TSF also measure alternative forms of financing commonly referred to as "shadow banking," which many suspect has become a haven for bad debt rollovers and rate arbitrage. SHORT-TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.99 -6.43 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.48 -88.89 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 3.59 -148.64 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.35 -91 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) on Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 year CNABAD2YF= 2.9192 8 benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.15 -115 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.96 -96 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Dec 2013 5 yr CTFZ3 93.99 -36.56 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 94.06 -33.22 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 94.13 -26.95 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Govt bond futures market to start with a whimper, not a bang - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.0982 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)