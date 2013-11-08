FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China govt bond futures hit record lows amid tightening worries
#Asia
November 8, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

China govt bond futures hit record lows amid tightening worries

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Govt bond futures drop sharply
    * Money rates down for the week but remain elevated
    * C.bank suspends cash injections into money markets
    * C.bank may drain cash to offset foreign capital inflows

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's government bond futures
contracts hit record lows this week, while short-term lending
rates remained at relatively high levels, as markets responded
to signs the central bank may start draining cash soon.
    The People's Bank of China declined to inject liquidity into
the money markets at regular open market operations on Thursday,
triggering widespread worries that it would start a new round of
tightening in the coming months, traders said. 
    The PBOC appears to be preparing to reverse its liquidity
management strategy due to expectations of large capital flows
into China, traders said. The central bank may drain short-term
cash from the markets via repos to offset the impact of capital
inflows and suppress resurgent inflation and home price growth.
 
    "Investors have turned quite nervous about how the central
bank is going to manage liquidity in coming months," said a
trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
    "But with futures prices now hitting bottom and money market
rates staying at relatively high levels, the potential for them
to move further will be limited."
    The benchmark December 2013 five-year contract 
dropped as low as 91.718 yuan ($15) on Friday morning, its
lowest level since China relaunched trading of government bond
futures in early September following an 18-year ban.
    It trimmed some losses to stand at 92.45 yuan at midday, but
was still down from 93.806 at the end of last week.
    The March 2014 contract also hit a record low of
92.364 yuan on Friday morning, so did the June 2014 contract
 at 93.206 yuan. All three contracts first tumbled to
their all-time lows on Thursday after the PBOC halted injecting
money via reverse repos in its open market operations.
    In the money markets, the volume-weighted average rate for
the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreements 
dropped 66 basis points to 3.94 percent by midday on Friday from
the close last Friday.
    Still, the rate stayed at the high end of the 3-4 percent
range that the market sees as normal for borrowing and lending
business in the money markets.
    The overnight repo rate fell 51 bps on the
week to 3.77 percent while 14-day rate lost 50
bps to 4.62 percent.
    Despite fears of possible PBOC liquidity tightening, markets
rates do not yet reflect expectations of an official interest
rate hike. Two-year interest rate swaps (IRS) based on China's
one-year benchmark bank deposit rate held at 2.96 percent by
midday, 4 bps below the benchmark rate of 3
percent.
    That is partly an outcome of the central bank's improved
communications with the market since a market cash squeeze in
June, traders said.
    As part of a crackdown on banks engaged in riskier lending,
the PBOC engineered a cash crunch in late June during which the
seven-day repo rate skyrocketed to as high as 30 percent,
rattling financial markets globally and inciting criticism of
the PBOC for failing to communicate its intentions.
 
    During a less severe cash crunch in late October, however,
the PBOC convened a meeting with banks to tell them the
situation, while injecting short-term money via open market
operations to smooth urgent demand. 
    The central bank has also begun publishing data on a
recently-launched liquidity management tool, the Short-term
Lending Facility (SLF), modelled after the U.S. Federal
Reserve's discount window, in another step towards improving
transparency. 
        
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument        RIC             Rate*    Change (weekly,
                                            bps)**
 1-day repo        CN1DRP=CFXS      3.7670             -51.28
 7-day repo        CN7DRP=CFXS      3.9428             -65.68
 14-day repo       CN14DRP=CFXS     4.6156             -50.47
 7-day SHIBOR      SHICNYSWD=       3.9390             -67.10
 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday
** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument                RIC         Rate     Spread (bps)*
 2 yr IRS based on 1 year  CNABAD2YF=   2.9592           -4.08
 benchmark                                      
 5 yr 7-day repo swap      CNYQB7R5Y=     4.65            +165
 1 yr 7-day repo swap      CNYQB7R1Y=     4.34            +134
 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument       RIC    Price    Change
                                  (weekly, pct)
 Dec 2013 5 yr    CTFZ3   92.450           -1.45
 Mar 2014 5 yr    CTFH4   92.916           -1.16
 Jun 2014 5 yr    CTFM4   93.422           -0.73
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
