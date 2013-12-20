FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China weekly money rates at a glance
December 20, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

China weekly money rates at a glance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's money rates shot upward
this week after the central bank abstained from conducting open
market operations even in the face of strong cash demand, with
some rates at their highest levels since a dramatic cash crunch
in June.    

SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument         RIC            Rate*    Change (weekly,
                                            bps)**
 1-day repo         CN1DRP=CFXS       4.91           146.12
 7-day repo         CN7DRP=CFXS       8.21           390.55
 14-day repo        CN14DRP=CFXS      7.40           297.51
 7-day SHIBOR       SHICNYSWD=        7.65            335.4
 

*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument             RIC           Rate     Spread (bps)
 2 yr IRS based on      CNABAD2YF=       2.98              -2
 1-year benchmark*                             
 5 yr 7-day repo swap   CNYQB7R5Y=       5.02             202
 1 yr 7-day repo swap   CNYQB7R1Y=       5.03             203
 

*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument       RIC                  Rate     Change (weekly,
                                                bps)
 Dec 2013 5 yr    CTFZ3                  91.02           -51.05
 Mar 2014 5 yr    CTFH4                  91.43           -21.10
 Jun 2014 5 yr    CTFM4                  91.90           -18.23
 
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China money rates spike again despite c.bank effort to
calm market 
    - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking
 
    - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money
growth 
    - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation
intensifies 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Flows of external liquidity into China's money market
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on rate reform prospects
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - China hot money tracker: Hot money returned to China in
Sept after two months of outflows GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

