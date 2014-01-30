TABLE-China's short-term liquidity operations in December

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Thursday announced details of the Short-term Liquidity Operations (SLO) it conducted in December, revealing that it had used this method to both inject and withdraw liquidity from the interbank money markets. The injections occurred during late December, when the interbank market suffered a liquidity squeeze, sending money rates to six-month highs. Thursday's announcement marks the first time that the bank used SLO to withdraw funds. Previous operations were all used to inject funds. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) launched SLOs last year to supplement its other monetary policy tools. The facility is mainly used to provide one- to three-day loans to commercial banks, though loans with other maturities are occasionally used. Unlike open market operations conducted via auction of central bank bills and bond repurchase agreements, SLOs are not publicly announced at the time they are conducted. When the new mechanism was launched, the PBOC said it would publicly disclose details of its operations no later than the end of the following month. Following is a table summarising the PBOC's SLOs in December: Date Operation Maturity Amount Average type (days) (billions interest of yuan) rate (pct) Dec. 18 Injection 2 100 4.20 Dec. 19 Injection 4 60 4.70 Dec. 20 Injection 4 150 4.70 Dec. 23 Injection 3 180 5.00 Dec. 24 Injection 1 30 4.20 Dec. 24 Injection 3 103 4.30 Dec. 30 Withdrawal 3 150 3.00 Dec. 31 Withdrawal 2 100 3.00 (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)