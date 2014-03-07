China money rates plunge despite looming bond default as traders see mixed signals

* Chaori solar posts China's first public domestic corporate bond default * Bond yields rise but money rates slide * Traders suspect Beijing easing off on previous attempts to push rates up * Current extraordinarily accommodative conditions not expected to endure By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - China's money rates dove this week despite fears that the country is set to suffer its first public corporate bond default, with traders saying Beijing's behavior suggests it is abandoning an earlier tightening policy. Yields on corporate and enterprise bonds pushed higher after loss-making Chinese solar equipment maker Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd warned it could not meet bond interest payments due on Friday. This would mark the first public corporate bond default in China, an event long anticipated by economists but long delayed as local governments continued to bail out at-risk firms. Highlighting concerns that Chaori is only the first of a wave of similar firms set to default, five-year AA-rated notes rose 8 basis points (bps) to 7.77 percent, the biggest increase since Nov. 15, ChinaBond data showed. <0#AA-MT-CFSYBMK=> But money markets took the news in stride. Rates rose abruptly on Thursday in reaction to the announcement, but subsequently plunged below 3 percent when the People's Bank of China signalled it would allow liquidity to remain in the market by conducting only a mild drain during open market operations on Thursday, trader said. Markets also took heart from statements made during the National People's Congress earlier in the week. Premier Li Keqiang formally committed the government to maintaining GDP growth at 7.5 percent in 2014, which traders said implied that Beijing had backed off from plans to suppress credit growth through pressure on short-term rates. In the past, the PBOC has signalled it was ready to play hard ball in money markets to put pressure on shadow banking and sloppy lending, resulting in multiple, extraordinary spikes in 2013 and in January which at one point saw short term rates as high as 30 percent. These combined factors helped drive the weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement down 114 points into extremely comfortable territory over the course of the week, sinking to 2.5 percent on Thursday's close. It extended the decline on Friday to average 2.37 percent -- its lowest level since mid-2012. The 14-day repo also slid over 71 bps, but the overnight repo was relatively stable, rising slightly by almost 15 bps points to 1.98 percent. However, the PBOC has remained typically vague on its monetary policy -- having never explicitly committed to tightening or loosening -- and some traders fear the current warm conditions may not last. "The net drain this week was mild, but markets are still moderately cautious," said a trader at Changjiang Securities in Shanghai. "We can see from the restart of the 28-day repo tenor that the PBOC is not planning to allow the currently loose conditions to continue." Some traders also suspected the easing was a temporary measure to provide an optimistic background for the recently concluded National People's Congress. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 1.98 15.29 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 2.37 -114.7 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 3.02 -71.2 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 2.40 -112.6 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 3.0228 2 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.6584 166 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.4217 142 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.79 -18.78 Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 93.23 -7.66 (Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)