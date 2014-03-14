China money rates mixed but remain easy as stimulus talk intensifies

SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - China's money rates looked set to end the week mixed on Friday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rising slightly from the previous week but the overnight and 14-day repo rates extending their slide on easing money expectations. Beijing has signalled that it will ease up its pressure on the interbank market as the economy shows signs of instability, with exports posting a dramatic slide in February and manufacturing growth continuing to slow. At the same time, sources say that regulators are increasing administrative pressure on banks to reduce lending to troubled industries, and have also signalled they are going to allow more debt and bond defaults going forward. For investors, the question is whether this balancing act will work. Previous crackdowns on the short-term funding market resulted in dramatic funding spikes, which traders said was highly effective in encouraging Chinese banks to back out of the dabbling in the riskier forms of shadow banking and get pickier about lending. Official figures showed bank lending plummeted in February, as did Total Social Financing (TSF), a homegrown indicator that measures both formal and shadow banking activities. But traders caution that the seasonal factors, especially the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in early February, have likely distorted figures to some degree. Thus, economists are debating whether the central bank will take stronger steps to stimulate the economy, including a possible cut to reserve requirement ratios at banks, which would inject a massive amount of long-term base money into the system. Markets continue to bet that the bank will not make any changes to benchmark interest rates. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 1.86 -8.72 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 2.54 12.65 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 2.61 -38.63 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 2.53 12.4 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2-yr IRS based CNABAD2YF= 3.02 2 on 1-year benchmark * 5-yr 7-day repo CNYQB7R5Y= 4.4550 146 swap 1-yr 7-day repo CNYQB7R1Y= 4.1100 111 swap *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.73 -3.69 Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 93.17 -3.79 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's central bank opens liquidity front in hot money war - China's attack on yuan speculators risks backfiring - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Large hot money inflows to China in late 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)