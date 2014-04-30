China money rates rise ahead of holiday

By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 30 (Reuters) - China's benchmark money rates rose this week in the run-up to a holiday week that will see markets closed Thursday and Friday, but dealers said conditions remain relaxed and they expect rates to fall again when trading resumes on Monday. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 4.10 percent in mid afternoon trade, up 58 basis points from last Friday's close and out of the 3 percent territory dealers consider accomodative. But a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai said that long-term money rates were still easy, and said the rise in short term rates was likely due to short-term demand for cash to span the four-day market close. The overnight repo rate stood at 2.5 percent, up over 16 basis points from last week, but the 14-day repo was at 4.13 percent, down 26 basis points, supporting the dealer's argument that the stress was short-term. The People's Bank of China allowed funds to flow into the market on Tuesday, conducting a net injection of 91 billion yuan ($14.54 billion). On Tuesday it published its annual Financial Stability Report in which it released the results of a stress test applied to 17 systemically important banks. The bank said the results of the tests showed that China's financial system could handle a 400 percent increase in non-performing loans without much damage to capital adequacy ratios. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.50 16.48 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.10 58.73 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 4.15 -26.53 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.13 63.1 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.9704 -3 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.1100 111 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.7900 79 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.60 2.37 Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 92.96 -3.30 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China to reform money market pricing to eliminate manipulation-sources - China's central bank opens liquidity front in hot money war - China's attack on yuan speculators risks backfiring - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Large hot money inflows to China in late 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2580 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Kim Coghill)