China market rates drop as c.bank in more accommodative liquidity stance

* PBOC injects money into market for third straight week * Widespread forecasts of RRR cut in near term * But traders do not believe RRR cut is imminent * Most think PBOC will use short-term tools first By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - China's money market rates fell this week and are down sharply for the month of May as the central bank has signalled more accommodative liquidity by injecting cash into the markets for the third week in a row. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement rate stood at 3.25 percent at midday on Friday, down 12 basis points from last week's close, while another active contract, the 14-day repo dropped 50 basis points to 3.39 percent. For the month, the seven-day repo rate has slid 82 basis points so far while the 14-day rate tumbled 84 basis points. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) this week through open market operations, having pumped a combined net 184 billion yuan into the money markets over the past three weeks. Money market conditions have remained much looser this year compared with the second part of last year, as the PBOC has increasingly eased its grip on liquidity to support the slowing economy, traders said. China's annual economic growth slowed to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter, raising the risk that the government could miss its economic growth target - set at 7.5 percent in 2014 - for the first time in 15 years. Premier Li Keqiang said last week that pre-emptive policy fine-tuning was needed to help resolve "financing strains for the real economy" and maintain "reasonable growth" in money supply and bank credit. His comments have sparked widespread speculation among investment bankers that China could cut banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) as early as June, but the central bank has so far not given any hints that it would do so. Money dealers, however, do not believe an RRR cut is imminent. "The PBOC has far from exhausted handy tools," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "It will first resume reverse repos in open market operations, supplemented by other similar tools such as re-lending, re-discount and SLFs (short-term lending facilities) before it will resort to RRR or rate cuts." Traders see money market rates remaining at relatively low levels next month -- the anniversary of the Chinese credit squeeze that roiled global markets in June 2013. "Investors widely expect no repetition of last June's market squeeze as liquidity conditions are solid this year while the PBOC appears to be poised to come to the market's rescue in case of shortage," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Last year, the central bank drained cash from the financial system to suppress a rise in shadow banking activity, which poses a risk to financial stability. Shadow banking activity has since eased a lot, according to official statistics. China's fixed income markets have also seen a steep downtrend this year, with the benchmark five-year interest rate swap at 3.83 percent by midday on Friday, compared with the recent peak of 5.3 percent hit on Jan. 6. More liquidity sensitive one-year IRS dropped to 3.46 percent, from 5.24 percent touched on Jan. 2. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.58 +5 7-day repo 3.25 -12 14-day repo 3.39 -50 7-day SHIBOR 3.23 -18 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.8696 -13 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.83 +83 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.46 +46 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (Yuan) (weekly) Jun 2014 5 yr 93.92 +0.84 Sep 2014 5 yr 94.34 +0.71 Dec 2014 5 yr 94.73 +0.74

($1 = 6.24 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)