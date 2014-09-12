Chinese money rates rise slightly, focus on targeted easing

SHANGHAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chinese money market rates rose slightly this week after Premier Li Keqiang said a prudent monetary policy would be maintained, but traders forecast seasonal factors will keep liquidity tight for the rest of the month. The weighted average rate for the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.24 percent at midday on Friday, up 11 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate was at 2.84 percent, edging up only 6 basis points, while the 14-day repo , another actively traded tenor, also rose 6 basis points on the week to 3.44 percent. "Liquidity is not tight even though the central bank drained money this week, partly because the impact of open market operations has become less significant lately," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 5 billion yuan ($815.33 million) from the interbank markets via open market operations this week. Traders expect the liquidity to be relatively tight over the next two weeks, with monthly tax payments in particular putting pressure on money markets next week. Cash demand for quarter-end regulatory payments and an upcoming week-long national holiday has already been priced into long-term repo rates this week, they said, with the 21-day repo standing at 4.40 percent by midday on Friday, up 15 basis points on week. TARGETED ADJUSTMENT Credit data for August released on Friday morning helped ease concerns over the economy after signs that the recovery had stumbled in July. Broad M2 money supply rose 12.8 percent in August from a year earlier, still below the 13.4 percent rise expected by economists. China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 957.4 billion yuan in August, bouncing from a near six-year low of 273.1 billion yuan in July. However, China's Premier Li Keqiang said China cannot rely on loose credit to lift its economy but will make more "targeted adjustments" to policy in a speech earlier in the week. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.84 6.39 7-day repo 3.24 11.35 14-day repo 3.44 5.57 7-day SHIBOR 3.24 4.70 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 year 2.9009 -10 benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.9134 91 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.6200 62 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (%) Sep 2014 5 yr 92.87 -0.31% Dec 2014 5 yr 93.42 -0.13% Mar 2015 5 yr 93.83 -0.14% >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Commission rates for dim sum bond underwriting squeezed in first half - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - Beijing crackdown on insider trading "rates" sparks industry exodus - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing, going forward DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Total Social Financing as pct of GDP GRAPHIC bit.ly/1o3RoRq - China loans, shadow banking growth over time: GRAPHIC bit.ly/1lcgHpY >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (1 US dollar = 6.1325 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)