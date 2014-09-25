FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese money rates slide as good liquidity offsets PBOC fund drain
September 25, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese money rates slide as good liquidity offsets PBOC fund drain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's money rates dropped
sharply on Thursday as a fund drain by the central bank still
left an abundance of liquidity in the market, traders said.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 18 billion yuan
($2.93 billion) from the money markets through 14-day bond
repurchase agreements in Thursday's operations and bringing the
net drain for the week to 11 billion yuan. 
    Still, strong cash flows were ensured after PBOC issued 500
billion yuan ($81.5 billion) worth of three-month loans to the
top five biggest banks via a policy tool known as Standing
Lending Facility (SLF), traders said. 
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
 fell 8 basis points (bps) to 3.26 percent, while
the 14-day rate slumped 15 bps to 3.42 percent.
    Liquidity conditions typically grow tight at the end of a
quarter, when banks need extra money to meet regulatory
requirements, such as a 75-percent loan-to-deposit ratio. This
quarter-end also sees a slew of initial public offerings, which
will freeze large amounts of subscription funds for a short
period of time.
    "Thanks to the PBOC's SLF injection, the markets are
expected to weather the seasonal liquidity demand at this
quarter-end very easily," said a trader at a major Chinese
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    "But repo rates are at low levels now, and there will be
limited potential for them to drop sharply again in near term."
 ($1 = 6.135 Yuan)

 (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

