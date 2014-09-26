FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese money rates fall as PBOC injection offsets quarter-end demand
September 26, 2014 / 4:33 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese money rates fall as PBOC injection offsets quarter-end demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada
    SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates fell this
week as big cash injections by the central bank more than offset
demand related to the end of the quarter as well as a slew of
initial public offerings.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
 fell 3.9 basis points (bps) to 3.3 percent.
    The 14-day rate dropped 7.4 bps to 3.51
percent, while the shortest overnight repo rate 
lost 18 bps to 2.66 percent.
    Liquidity was ample after the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
issued 500 billion yuan ($81.5 billion) of three-month loans to
the top five banks via a policy tool known as the Standing
Lending Facility (SLF) to support the economy. 
    The tool, similar to the U.S. Federal Reserve's discount
window or the European Central Bank's marginal lending facility,
allows banks to use the cash any time they need.
    "There was an abundance of liquidity in the market as big
banks were generous in lending money this week," said a dealer
at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    "The market will certainly be able to deal with the seasonal
liquidity demand this quarter-end."
    Liquidity typically tightens at the end of the quarter when
banks need extra money to meet regulatory requirements, such as
a 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio. This time they also have to
contend with a slew of IPOs, which have frozen large amounts of
subscription funds.
    China's five biggest state-owned banks, the net lenders and
major fund suppliers in the Chinese market, account for more
than 50 percent of total lending.
    Traders, however, point out the short-term SLF operations
imply the government is wary of offering "big bang" stimulus in
the way it did during the 2009 global financial crisis.
    China will not dramatically alter economic policy because of
any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on
Sunday, days after many economists lowered growth forecasts
after the latest set of weak data. 
            
  SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument         RIC               Rate*   Change (weekly,
                                              bps)**
 1-day repo                             2.66           -18.11
 7-day repo                             3.30            -3.91
 14-day repo                            3.51            -7.36
 7-day SHIBOR                            3.3                0
 2.8418 3.3369 3.5875 3.3
    
*The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday
** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday

KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument             RIC           Rate    Spread (bps)
 2 yr IRS based on 1                  3.0017         +0.17
 year benchmark *                             
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                   3.67           +67
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                   3.33           +33
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument        RIC      Price   Weekly change
                                    (pct)
 Dec 2014 5 yr               94.55              -0.13
 Mar 2015 5 yr               94.94              -0.12
 Jun 2015 5 yr               95.22                  0
 
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - China sticks to targeted support as leaders work on reform
 
    - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - China money dealers see stability, not easing going
forward 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a
trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
($1 = 6.135 Chinese Yuan)

 (Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

