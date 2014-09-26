Chinese money rates fall as PBOC injection offsets quarter-end demand

By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates fell this week as big cash injections by the central bank more than offset demand related to the end of the quarter as well as a slew of initial public offerings. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate fell 3.9 basis points (bps) to 3.3 percent. The 14-day rate dropped 7.4 bps to 3.51 percent, while the shortest overnight repo rate lost 18 bps to 2.66 percent. Liquidity was ample after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 500 billion yuan ($81.5 billion) of three-month loans to the top five banks via a policy tool known as the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) to support the economy. The tool, similar to the U.S. Federal Reserve's discount window or the European Central Bank's marginal lending facility, allows banks to use the cash any time they need. "There was an abundance of liquidity in the market as big banks were generous in lending money this week," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "The market will certainly be able to deal with the seasonal liquidity demand this quarter-end." Liquidity typically tightens at the end of the quarter when banks need extra money to meet regulatory requirements, such as a 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio. This time they also have to contend with a slew of IPOs, which have frozen large amounts of subscription funds. China's five biggest state-owned banks, the net lenders and major fund suppliers in the Chinese market, account for more than 50 percent of total lending. Traders, however, point out the short-term SLF operations imply the government is wary of offering "big bang" stimulus in the way it did during the 2009 global financial crisis. China will not dramatically alter economic policy because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday, days after many economists lowered growth forecasts after the latest set of weak data. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.66 -18.11 7-day repo 3.30 -3.91 14-day repo 3.51 -7.36 7-day SHIBOR 3.3 0 2.8418 3.3369 3.5875 3.3 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 3.0017 +0.17 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.67 +67 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.33 +33 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Dec 2014 5 yr 94.55 -0.13 Mar 2015 5 yr 94.94 -0.12 Jun 2015 5 yr 95.22 0 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - China sticks to targeted support as leaders work on reform - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.135 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Alan Raybould)