Chinese money rates inch up, but liquidity seen sufficient

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates rose slightly this week on cash demand from banks to meet regulatory requirements, but sufficient liquidity supply kept gains limited. Chinese banks usually need to set aside reserves to meet policy requirements on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month. Because of the National Day holiday during Oct. 1-7, the date had been pushed back to Oct. 8. Traders were optimistic about liquidity conditions in the near term after authorities reiterated that they would maintain targeted monetary policy. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.05 percent at midday on Friday, up 14 basis points (bps) from 2.91 percent at the close on Tuesday last week, the last trading day before the holiday. The 14-day rate, another actively traded tenor, was at 3.31 percent, edging up only 1 bp, while the overnight repo rate inched up 3 bps on the week to 2.56 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 26 billion yuan ($4.24 billion) into money markets this week in its regular open market operations, reversing from a net drain the previous week, keeping liquidity in the market relatively ample. With a number of major political events in the pipeline, such as a party plenary session in late October, the PBOC is expected to ensure sufficient money supply for the rest of October, traders said. "A round of company tax payments late this month might add pressure on money rates, but we are not worried about it," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. She added big banks are now more willing to lend out money after the PBOC issued 500 billion yuan of three-month loans via its Standing Lending Facility (SLF) last month. A slew of economic data for September, including trade data and inflation data, is due next week. In a Reuters poll, economists estimated the economy will show further signs of weakness for the third quarter. China's Premier Li Keqiang reiterated on Wednesday that appropriate "targeted" adjustments will be adopted when necessary to support the real economy. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.56 3.01 7-day repo 3.05 13.75 14-day repo 3.31 1.29 7-day SHIBOR 2.99 11.6 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close on Tuesday last week, the last trading day before a week-long public holiday in China. KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 year 2.8313 -17 benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.5400 54 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.2400 24 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Dec 2014 5 yr 94.46 -0.31 Mar 2015 5 yr 94.86 -0.31 Jun 2015 5 yr 95.15 -0.19 (1 US dollar = 6.1330 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada & Kim Coghill)