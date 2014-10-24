Chinese short-term money rates flat as c.bank goes for targeted easing

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates up to seven days barely moved this week as the central bank's neutral liquidity stance in its open market operations helped offset the latest cash injection through its standing lending facility (SLF), traders said. For the second week, the People's Bank of China did not drain or inject money in its operations this week. It also kept the official yield on its 14-day bond repurchase agreements unchanged, a move that has sparked worries in the equity market that monetary policy will not be as accommodative as investors had expected. Such worries helped lessen the impact of news on Friday last week that the PBOC had injected 200 billion yuan ($32.66 billion) of three-month loans into listed banks, the second time the central bank has added liquidity via the SLF since September. Traders saw the latest SLF as primarily a defensive tactic to maintain money conditions in the face of foreign exchange outflows, upcoming income tax payments and a potential wave of stock initial public offerings (IPOs), all of which tend to put significant pressure on short-term money supply. "The PBOC has of late become more targeted in its liquidity easing," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "SLF targets individual banks, and is thus more precise in helping those in need, compared with an overall injection of cash into the banking system via open market operations." As such, overall market reaction has been muted. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate was up 4 basis points at 3.04 percent by midday compared with the close last Friday. The average one-day repo rate fell 2 basis points to 2.47 percent. The 14-day rate , which also covers banks' seasonal fund demand typical at the end of a month, jumped 37 basis points to 3.72 percent. JITTERY EQUITY MARKET China's main Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.3 percent by midday on Friday but is set to lose 1.4 percent on the week as investors are disappointed that the PBOC has refrained from more aggressive monetary easing, such as cuts in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) or policy interest rates. That may be even less likely after the government announced third-quarter economic growth that was slightly better than expected and a private survey showed that the performance of its manufacturing sector improved slightly in October. "Signs are that the PBOC has become increasingly unlikely to conduct the across-the-board easing via RRR or rate cuts that investors hope for," said a senior trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. Chinese interest rate swaps (IRS) stabilised this week, suggesting the markets are less determined to bet on the central bank cutting its benchmark deposit rates, traders said. The benchmark two-year IRS were quoted at 2.80 percent on Thursday versus a 13-month low of 2.79 percent a week ago. Friday's quote will be available only in the afternoon. The contract, based on the benchmark one-year deposit rate, currently fixed at 3 percent, will forecast a 25-basis-point policy rate cut if it hits around 2.75 percent, traders said. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.47 -1.91 7-day repo 3.04 +3.88 14-day repo 3.72 +36.78 7-day SHIBOR 3.03 +7.50 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.8022 -19.78 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.40 +40 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.09 +9 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Dec 2014 5 yr 95.45 -0.15 Mar 2015 5 yr 95.95 -0.05 Jun 2015 5 yr 96.25 +0.06

($1 = 6.12 Yuan) (Editing by Alan Raybould)