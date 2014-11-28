FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates fall as c.bank seeks to maintain ample liquidity
#Asia
November 28, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

China money rates fall as c.bank seeks to maintain ample liquidity

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Jake Spring
    BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell
modestly this week after the central bank's unexpected cut
interest rates last Friday to support the cooling economy,
traders said.
    As this week wore on, cash demand for IPOs eased and open
market operations were toned down, pointing to near-term
stability in repurchase agreement (repo) and interest rate swap
(IRS) rates.
    A widely expected cut to the reserve requirement rate for
banks will be a far more direct boost to liquidity than the cut
to lending and deposit rates on Friday, with traders predicting
the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would make such a move in
December or January.
    "I expect an RRR cut next January, by that time the
liquidity conditions will have improved and it will be easier to
borrow money," said one trader.
    The weighted average rate of the seven-day repo lost roughly
27 basis points on the week, sitting at 3.39 percent at midday
Friday. 
    The benchmark agreement shed only 15 basis points on Monday,
the first trading day after the lending and deposit rate cut.
    "The market indicators right now are quite mixed. We see
strong interest to sell IRS, but the 7-day repo remained
sticky," said Zhou Hao, an economist at ANZ
    IRS fell across the curve with the weighted average on
two-year swaps falling roughly 30 basis points to 2.86 percent.
But it remained above benchmark deposit rates, suggesting
traders do not believe another rate cut is imminent.
    The PBOC reduced the yield on 14-day repos on Tuesday by 20
basis points in a bid to reduce funding pressure, contributing
to its roughly 0.5 percentage point fall this week.
    The glut of IPOs coming to an end also helped to ease
liquidity conditions. Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges were
slated to hold 11 IPOs this week, with analysts estimating that
they would freeze-up around 1 trillion ($163 billion) of
subscription money for a few days.
    The loan prime rate, an official figure calculated from
contributions from nine major commercial banks, fell 20 basis
points on Monday and further indicated ample liquidity
conditions. 
    The PBOC also held off on draining funds from the money
market through open market operations on Thursday for the first
time in four months. 
    The central bank injected 35 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) on
a net basis after pumping in a net 10 billion last week.  
    
SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC           Rate*    Change (weekly,
                                       bps)**
 1-day repo     CN1DRP=CFXS      2.66            -2.45
 7-day repo     CN7DRP=CFXS      3.39           -26.54
 14-day repo    CN14DRP=CFXS     3.92           -53.24
 7-day SHIBOR   SHICNYSWD=       3.32             10.4
 
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate     Spread vs 1 yr
                                            official deposit
                                            rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=   2.8625               +11
 year benchmark *                           
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=   3.0200               +27
 1 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R1Y=   2.8650               +12
 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*      Pct
                                     change
 Dec 2014 5 yr  CTFZ4         97.08   +0.98%
 Mar 2015 5 yr  CTFH5         97.62   +0.95%
 Jun 2015 5 yr  CTFM5         98.05   +0.82%
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
        MARKET DRIVERS
    - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4
data out 
    -China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    -China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Reporting by Jake Spring and Shanghai Newsroom' Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
