China money rates slide, bond yields rise with further easing expected
#Asia
December 5, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

China money rates slide, bond yields rise with further easing expected

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China's money rates slid this
week and yields on lower rated bonds rose as investors factored
in growing expectations that the central bank will ease monetary
policy further.
    The weighted average benchmark seven-day repo contract
 lost nearly 7 basis points from last week's close
to 3.41 percent, while the 14-day tenor dropped
12 points.
    The spread between yields on AAA and AA rated corporate
bonds rose as markets priced more risk into lower-quality
issuers.
    Surveys published this week showing factory activity
weakening added to worries over how long the slowdown in China's
economic growth would last, leading to some predictions that the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) will have to ease policy further
having cut interest rates two weeks ago. 
    "We see little improvement in activity indicators in
November," ANZ economists wrote in a research note, predicting
that the PBOC will add more liquidity and encourage banks to
lend more in response.
    "In addition, seasonal pattern suggests that China's fiscal
spending usually surges at the end of the year, which will not
only improve the inter-bank market liquidity conditions, but
also somewhat lift up the demand for manufacturing goods."
    Credit indicators were mixed. 
    Benchmark bond yields have declined.
    And the prime lending rate, a survey-based
indicator of one year loan rates from contributing banks, has
fallen sharply in recent weeks to 5.51 percent.
    But the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) has risen
sharply since mid November.
    
SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument    RIC           Rate*     Change (weekly, bps)**
 1-day repo    CN1DRP=CFXS   2.62      -10.94
 7-day repo    CN7DRP=CFXS   3.41      -6.8
 14-day repo   CN14DRP=CFXS  3.97      -12.07
 7-day SHIBOR  SHICNYSWD=    3.39      6.8
 
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument             RIC           Rate     Spread (bps)
 2 yr IRS based on 1    CNABAD2YF=     2.6267               -37
 year benchmark *                              
 5 yr 7-day repo swap   CNYQB7R5Y=     3.4300                43
 1 yr 7-day repo swap   CNYQB7R1Y=     3.0500                 5
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
       
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4
data out 
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    -China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to
fall 

   
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
