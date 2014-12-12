FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese money rates rise this week on year-end demand, IPOs
December 12, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese money rates rise this week on year-end demand, IPOs

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada
    SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's money market rates rose
this week, buoyed by seasonal demand at year-end and by how
investors prepared to make bids for a series of coming initial
public offerings, traders said. 
    The rise following late November's unexpected official
interest rate cut reflected how liquidity conditions remained
relatively tight due to reduced supply, thanks to lower bank
deposits and other factors.
    "The market's fragile ability to handle seasonal cash-calls
reflects liquidity has far from reached the level that will
enable a lowering of funding costs pledged by regulators," said
a dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    "This market reality is unlikely to change much, at least in
the coming couple months unless the central bank cuts banks'
required reserve ratios (RRR)."
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
 was up 23 basis points at 3.65 percent by midday
compared with the close last Friday.
    Another active contract, the 14-day rate,
jumped 36 basis points compared with the Dec. 5 close, to 4.31
percent.
    The rates are likely to remain high next week as companies
withdraw money from banks to pay annual bonuses while banks need
more cash to polish their books for year-end, traders said.
    In addition, 12 IPOs will be launched on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges in the next two weeks. Traders estimate
these will tie up more than 1 trillion yuan ($163 billion) of
subscription money for a few days.
    
    RRR CUT LOOMING?
    People's Bank of China BOC data showed deposits at Chinese
banks dropped by 186.6 billion yuan ($30 billion) in October,
due mainly to new rules capping banks' end-month bank deposits.
 
    The October fall followed a decline of 950.4 billion yuan in
the July-September, the first quarterly fall since the data was
first published in 2000. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/syk63w)
    Moreover, the central bank has also been buying fewer
dollars this year, which has the effect of curbing the money
supply by reducing the amount of yuan coming into circulation.
    Data shows the PBOC's foreign-exchange assets increased by
776.8 billion yuan in the first 10 months of this year, well
below the 2.14 trillion yuan increase in the same period a year
earlier, as the central bank had less need to intervene.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/ryk63w)
    Market players thus believe that there is a strong
possibility the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will cut the RRR
offset the supply gap. 
    "We are almost certain that an RRR cut is coming soon,
although it is difficult to gauge the exact time," said Zhou
Hao, an economist at ANZ.
    "This is mainly because the government appears still hoping
China could hit its 7.5 percent growth target for this year."
    Figures on inflation, imports and fiscal spending in
November have already undershot expectations since the PBOC's
Nov. 21 rate cut, bolstering the case of more monetary easing.
 
    The central bank told Chinese banks to lend more in the
final months of 2014 and relaxed enforcement of loan-to-deposit
ratios to expand credit, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
 
    
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument         RIC               Rate*   Change (weekly,
                                              bps)**
 1-day repo                             2.63            +0.91
 7-day repo                             3.65           +22.75
 14-day repo                            4.31           +35.72
 7-day SHIBOR                           3.59            +19.7
 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday
** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday

KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument             RIC           Rate    Spread (bps)
 2 yr IRS based on 1                  2.5475        -20.25
 year benchmark *                             
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                   3.46           +71
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                   3.29           +54
 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument        RIC      Price   Weekly change
                                    (pct)
 Dec 2014 5 yr               95.12              +0.09
 Mar 2015 5 yr               95.85              +0.19
 Jun 2015 5 yr               96.27              +0.13
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>      
 ($1 = 6.19 Yuan) 

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
