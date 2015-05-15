China money rates down sharply for the week after interest rate cut

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates fell sharply on the week, tracking one-year lending and deposit rates down after the central bank's 25-basis-point cut to the benchmark one-year lending rate on Sunday. The benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement rate (repo) was at 1.88 percent mid afternoon on Friday, on track for its lowest close since 2010, before the beginning of the central bank's last tightening cycle after the financial crisis. For the week, the benchmark seven-day repo was down 40 basis points (bps), following a nine-point drop the week before. The 14-day repo was down 36 bps to 2.36 percent while the one-day was down 35 bps to 1.04 percent. Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively loose by traders. Despite the recent large falls in interbank rates, analysts continue to believe the central bank still has more work to do to bring real borrowing costs down for many firms. "Interbank interest rates have come down from elevated levels since late March, helped by PBOC's easing measures such as RRR cuts and lower reverse repo rates," wrote Helen Qiao, Chief Greater China Economist at Morgan Stanley in a note on Wednesday. "Despite two interest rate cuts in November 2014 and March 2015, enterprises' borrowing costs remained high in real terms, due to entrenched PPI deflation." The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the one year lending rate by a quarter percentage point on Sunday, following a 100- basis-point cut to banks required reserve ratio on April 19, its latest efforts to prop up lending and growth as the economy slows. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.04 -35.73 7-day repo 1.88 -40.35 14-day repo 2.36 35.52 7-day SHIBOR 1.96 -37.20 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 97.77 0.15 Sep 2015 98.23 -0.51 Dec 2015 99.78 0.52 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's Jiangsu province may delay April 23 debt auction - sources - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)