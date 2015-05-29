FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China treasury futures have worst week in 2015, traders eye bond supply
May 29, 2015 / 8:08 AM / 2 years ago

China treasury futures have worst week in 2015, traders eye bond supply

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese treasury futures were
down sharply on the week and sovereign yields were up, as
traders braced for a sharp increase in municipal bond issuance
by indebted provinces.
    But interbank short term rates were broadly stable,
reflecting the central bank's success in pushing down banks'
funding costs.
     Chinese treasury futures had their worst week in 2015, and
by Friday's finish five and ten year futures for September
delivery were both down close to two percent. On Tuesday alone,
both futures contracts were down close to one percent, their
sharpest one day downward move since hitting the market.
 
    Meanwhile five and ten year treasury yields were both up
close to 15 basis points on the week.
    The sudden rise in treasury yields, most likely driven by
market perceptions of expanding bond supply as official
municipal debt issuance sharply rises, threatens to complicate
the central bank's goal to push down borrowing costs for
corporates.
    Three provincial governments issued bonds this week at
auction, part of the central government's plan to quadruple the
size of the municipal bond market this year. 
    "The sudden fall in government bond futures really runs
against the overall monetary easing trend," said a senior trader
at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai after Tuesday's
sharp tumble.
    "I have to say it is really excessive and may not last long.
Still, it reflects market sentiment that investors are supplied
with too much new debt of late, including local government
bonds."
    On Wednesday, the National Development and Reform
Commission, China's top economic planner, eased bond issuance
requirements for corporates, in another move which could boost
bond supply. 
    Another factor ratcheting up corporate yields could
potentially be Thursday's bond default by bottlemaker Zhuhai
Zhongfu, which yesterday became the fourth firm to 
publicly default in China's onshore bond markets.
 
    Nevertheless short term interbank rates appeared little
perturbed by the action in the bond markets, reflecting ample
short-term liquidity for financial sector borrowers following
the central bank's aggressive campaign to push down money rates
since mid March. 
    The benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement rate (repo)
 was at 1.97 percent mid afternoon on Friday, up
one basis point for the week.
    The 14-day repo was up ten basis points to 2.27 percent
while the one-day was down three bps to 1.00 percent.
    Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered
relatively loose by traders.
    
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*    Change
                                          (weekly,
                                          bps)**
 1-day repo                         1.00          -2.64
 7-day repo                         1.97           1.11
 14-day repo                        2.27           9.86
 7-day SHIBOR                       1.97          -0.60
   
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*     Pct
                                    change
                                    (pct)
 Jun 2015                    95.70    -1.74
 Sep 2015                    96.17    -1.87
 Dec 2015                     98.1    -1.46
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China's Jiangsu province may delay April 23 debt auction -
sources 
    - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank
market - sources 
    - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015
repayments 
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - 
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
