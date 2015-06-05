China short rates post biggest weekly rise since Feb after surprise cbank repos

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese short term interbank rates posted their biggest weekly gain since February on Friday, following media reports that the central bank was draining short-term liquidity from selected banks through repurchase agreements (repos). The benchmark seven-day repo rate was at 2.02 percent by mid-afternoon on Friday, up 8 basis points (bps) for the week. The 14-day repo was also up eight bps to 2.36 percent, while the one-day was up 4 bps to 1.04 percent. Even after the rise, interbank rates remain at low levels. Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively loose by traders. On May 28, Reuters and other media outlets reported that the central bank had conducted repos behind the scenes to drain ample bank liquidity, much of which appears to be finding its way into the surging stock market. The People's Bank of China usually issues repo contracts on a regular basis through open market operations every Tuesday and Thursday, and so the unannounced repos last week caught the market off-guard, contributing to a sharp 6 percent stock market correction on May 28. Still, analysts saw the move as targeting excess short-term liquidity specifically, and not a change in stance to a tighter overall policy regime. In combination with lower-cost, medium-term loans to banks through its longer term Pledged Supplementary Lending Facility (PSL), it instead appears that the central bank is trying to curb short-term liquidity from being used for speculation while simultaneously targeting longer-term rates. "To some extent, this could be seen as a Chinese version of 'operation twist', as the central bank drained short-term liquidity, but injected liquidity via targeted long-term facility," wrote ANZ economists Liu Li-Gang and Zhou Hao on June 2, following a Reuters report on June 1 highlighting lower lending rates on new PSL loans. "Operation Twist" was the nickname given to the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategy in 2011 and 2012 to sell short-term government bonds and buy long-term ones to push long-term yields lower. Longer-term real borrowing rates have remained stubbornly high in China this year despite three central bank interest rate cuts since November 2014. On May 29 HSBC released a report highlighting that their Monetary Conditions Indicator tightened further in April to another post crisis low, despite the central bank's aggressive easing campaign. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.04 3.59 7-day repo 2.02 8.30 14-day repo 2.36 7.81 7-day SHIBOR 2.07 9.80 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 96.76 1.11 Sep 2015 96.58 0.43 Dec 2015 98.41 0.22 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's Jiangsu province sells 45 bln yuan in bonds in private placements - China c.bank provides pledged supplementary lending to select banks - sources - China Zhuhai Zhongfu poised to become 4th public onshore bond default - China eases corporate bond issuance rules as yields keep rising - China sovereign yields up, futures down sharply as new muni debt looms - Reform takes back seat as China drives muni debt swap - Slow municipal bond market may raise China 'fiscal cliff' risk - China's Jiangsu province may delay April 23 debt auction - sources - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)