China money rates stabilise after c.bank injection trims weekly spike

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Chinese money market rates rose this week on cash calls near the end of the half year and from subscriptions to a slew of stock initial public offerings (IPOs), but the rates have stabilised by Friday after the central bank injected cash into the market, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 35 billion yuan ($5.64 billion) via seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, its first open market operation since mid-April, and said it would moderately increase short-term liquidity to help stabilise expectations of liquidity supply. Highlighting the tight conditions, China's Ministry of Finance couldn't completely sell out its nine-month bill auctioned on Friday, after a similar auction of two-year bonds also failed to sell out on Wednesday. The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo rate stood at 2.90 percent by midday on Friday, up 17 basis points from the end of last week, while the one-day rate rose 8 basis points to 1.33 percent. The seven-day rate was relatively stable on the day, and was last quoted at 3.02 percent, down from 3.11 percent at Thursday's close. Traders said the PBOC's decision to resume injecting funds in open market operations after a nine-week hiatus shows the bank is moving proactively to offset rising seasonal cash demand as companies prepare to file their first-half financial reports. Fears of tighter liquidity have been aggravated by a slew of IPOs hoovering up funds from the financial system. China's securities regulator said on Thursday it had approved a new batch of 28 IPOs after 24 firms just finished subscriptions this week and last. Those two factors were blamed for setting off a dramatic stock market crash the previous week, where benchmark indexes plunged over 13 percent, and have slumped another 3 percent this week by midday on Friday. However, compared with a few market squeeze that hurt the Chinese markets in 2013, there is no panic in the market this year as China's monetary policy remains largely loose, traders said. "It's not difficult to borrow money," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "More than that, the very short-term rates of seven days and below remain at relatively low levels below 3 percent, meaning liquidity supply is still ample." Traders predicted that liquidity conditions in the money market will begin to ease in the second week of July, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate falling below 2.5 percent later in July. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.33 7.7 7-day repo 2.9 16.55 14-day repo 3.6 15.61 7-day SHIBOR 2.92 24.7 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.06 -19 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.82 +57 1 yr 7-day repo swap 2.46 +21 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Sep 2015 94.82 -0.19 Dec 2015 95.3 -0.2 Mar 2016 96 +0.01 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's Jiangsu province sells 45 bln yuan in bonds in private placements - China c.bank provides pledged supplementary lending to select banks - sources - China Zhuhai Zhongfu poised to become 4th public onshore bond default - China eases corporate bond issuance rules as yields keep rising - China sovereign yields up, futures down sharply as new muni debt looms - Reform takes back seat as China drives muni debt swap - Slow municipal bond market may raise China 'fiscal cliff' risk - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure DATA POINTS - - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)