China money rates edge up this week in wake of yuan devaluation
#Asia
August 14, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

China money rates edge up this week in wake of yuan devaluation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's short-term funding
costs climbed slightly this week as Tuesday's unexpected
devaluation of the yuan tightened liquidity in the
money market, traders said.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
 was trading at 2.45 percent by midday on Friday,
up 3.15 basis points from the close last Friday, while the
one-day repo was up 8.86 basis points to 1.62
percent.
    "The depreciation of the yuan has a strong and immediate
impact on the liquidity," said a trader at a Chinese commercial
bank in Shanghai, explaining that as investors exchange the yuan
for foreign currencies, liquidity is tightened.
    China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Friday after
depreciated 3 percent from Tuesday to Thursday in a central bank
engineered devaluation.  
    The central bank sought to soothe investors at a press
conference in Beijing on Thursday, saying that there was no
reason for the yuan to fall further given the country's strong
economic fundamentals. 
    While the devaluation has sparked some worries over possible
capital outflows, traders said they believed the central bank
was unlikely to conduct fresh monetary easing immediately.
    "I don't see the necessity for another easing step right
now, in particular after the central bank has reassured the
market that this round of yuan depreciation is largely over,"
said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing.
    "Besides, the money market overall has enough liquidity."
    As an indication of enough funds in the money market, the
benchmark seven-day repo rate has generally headed lower since
hitting a recent peak of 2.92 percent on June 26.
    Even after this week's rise, it remains 47 basis points
lower than that peak, thanks in part to a net 55 billion yuan
($8.59 billion) injection over the past seven weeks through the
central bank's open market operations. 
    
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*    Change
                                          (weekly,
                                          bps)**
 1-day repo                         1.62           8.86
 7-day repo                         2.45           3.15
 14-day repo                        2.52          -0.38
 7-day SHIBOR                       2.50            4.2
   
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*     Pct
                                    change
                                    (pct)
 Sep 2015                    96.59     0.10
 Dec 2015                    98.39     0.11
 Mar 2015                    98.92     0.17
   
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.3997 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
