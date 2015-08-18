FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates edge higher despite c.bank liquidity injection
August 18, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

China money rates edge higher despite c.bank liquidity injection

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
rose slightly on Tuesday as tighter liquidity conditions offset
an increased fund injection into the market by the central bank,
traders said.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 120 billion yuan
($18.77 billion) into the money market in its regular open
market operations on Tuesday, the largest injection since the
week of February 9. 
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.4906
percent at midday, up 0.77 basis points from the previous day's
closing average rate. 
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same
tenor rose to 2.5310 percent, up 1.40 basis points.
    Money market liquidity has tightened since late May after
months of intervention by the PBOC in the foreign exchange
market in which state banks sold dollars on behalf of the
central bank to keep the yuan stable, traders said.
    "In recent months, central bank intervention in the forex
market has drained some yuan liquidity from the money market,"
said a trader at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    "To compensate for the loss of liquidity, the PBOC stepped
up fund injection today. The trend is likely to continue in the
near term," he said.
    China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net $38.9
billion in foreign exchange in July, the biggest sales on
record, the latest PBOC data shows, indicating big capital
outflows as well as suspected intervention to prop up the
exchange rate. 
    The PBOC surprised markets last Tuesday by devaluing the
yuan by nearly 2 percent, which sparked sharp selling that
forced it to come back into the market later in the week through
state banks to stabilise the currency.    
    In money trading on Tuesday, the overnight rate was up 2.81
basis points to 1.7212 percent and the 14-day repo added nearly
3 basis points to 2.5954 percent.
    The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on
Chinese sovereign debt stayed flat at 100.98.    
 
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        1.7212      1.6931      +2.81                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.4906      2.4829      +0.77                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.5954      2.5660      +2.94                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        1.2700      0.5050      +76.50                     89,958.10
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  1.5900      1.1000      +49.00                     15,576.90
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           1.6550      1.5000      +15.50                     1,171.30
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        1.7300      1.6800      +5.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.4900      2.4800      +1.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.5800      2.5600      +2.00                      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        1.7450      1.7010      +4.40                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.5310      2.5170      +1.40                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      3.0930      3.0910      +0.20                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        1.7667           -0.2333
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        2.8500               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
     
    
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    GRAPHICS
    Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w 
    Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s 
    Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t 

   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
($1 = 6.41 Yuan)                                       

 (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

