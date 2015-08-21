China money market stabilises after c.bank injections, more easing expected

SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were mixed on Friday as investor confidence in the market recovered slightly following large fund injections by the central bank earlier in the week. Liquidity conditions have tightened over the past 10 days, however, and traders said that they expect another major easing move by the central bank soon. "We experienced a difficult week," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. "Basically it is impossible to buy overnight repos in the first two days. The MLF (medium-term lending facility) and injections managed to ease the market, but more importantly, these movements relieved investors and major banks. Some major banks began to provide funds this morning." In the aftermath of China's surprise yuan devaluation on Aug. 11, market watchers have become concerned that investors were shifting rapidly out of yuan assets and into dollars, pressuring yuan liquidity and the money market. Tighter liquidity may also have been a factor in this week's large equity market sell-off. Following a partial recovery earlier in August, China's benchmark CSI 300 equity index was down 11 percent on the week by Friday afternoon. The volume-weighted benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) rate , considered the best indicator of short-term liquidity conditions in China, rose 11 basis points from August 11 to August 20, finally hitting 2.58 percent on Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday and Thursday, the central bank acted to address liquidity concerns, lending 110 billion yuan to 14 banks through its medium-term lending facility and injecting 120 billion yuan into money markets through open market operations. The central bank's open market injection of 150 billion yuan this week was the largest since early February. The seven-day repo finally responded on Friday, and was trading at 2.5475 percent by late morning, down a moderate 3.26 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. Nonetheless, liquidity is still under pressure due to client dollar demand, and real borrowing rates remain elevated further down the yield curve. Traders expect more easing measures soon. "The central bank is discreet," said a trader at a commercial bank in Beijing. "They have to take potential yuan devaluation and economic pressures in the next half year into consideration. But once the direct injections are not able to offset the liquidity shortfall sufficiently, the central bank has to cut interest rates." The one-day repo was up 0.99 basis point at 1.82 percent against Thursday's close and the 14-day repo was up 1.75 basis points at 2.71 percent. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose to 2.5990 percent, up 1.30 basis points from the previous close. The spread in the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 0.47 percent to 105.16. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.8188 1.8089 +0.99 0.00 Seven-day 2.5475 2.5801 -3.26 0.00 14-day 2.7113 2.6938 +1.75 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.5000 1.9350 -43.50 100,407.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.5900 1.2200 +37.00 22,085.50 PO=SS> 14-day 1.6200 1.5650 +5.50 938.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.8100 1.7700 +4.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5900 2.5200 +7.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7000 2.6600 +4.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.8470 1.8300 +1.70 Seven-day 2.5990 2.5860 +1.30 Three-month 3.0900 3.0930 -0.30 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)