China money rates dive as RRR cut takes effect

* Liquidity ample as RRR cut takes effect * Further rate declines expected next week * But swap rates have rebounded moderately since Monday * Effect of interbank liquidity on lending uncertain By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Money market rates slumped in China's interbank market on Friday, as funds unlocked by the cut in banks' required reserve ratio flooded the market. The central bank announced the cut last Saturday, but Friday was the first settlement date for required reserves following the cut. That means that the funds previously locked up at the central bank only began circulating on Friday. "Things are very loose. Rates are dropping. There are lots of funds in the market," said a dealer at a Chinese shareholding bank in Shenzhen. Transactions were clustered in the overnight market. Dealers expect the rates for seven-day and longer maturities to fall further next week, so they preferred to tap the overnight market on Friday to meet immediate needs, while foregoing longer-dated maturities. As a result, the curve was inverted, with the one-day bond repurchase rate at 4.6545 percent, compared with 4.4881 percent for seven-day repos. The benchmark seven-day dropped by 101.75 basis points on Friday compared with Thursday's close. The overnight rate fell by 60.18 bps. But the interest-rate swaps market showed signs that expectations of forceful loosening over the next few months have already begun to attenuate. On Monday, the first market day after the RRR cut was announced, three-month IRS fell as low as 3.48 percent. By midday Friday, the rate had risen to 3.60 percent. Six-month and one-year IRS followed a similar trajectory this week. Traders expect rates to continue falling on Monday. The seven-day rate may reach 3.5 percent next week, near where they were in early February after the Spring Festival cash squeeze subsided, but before the latest squeeze hit, one trader predicted. But it remains uncertain to what extent looser interbank liquidity will spur banks to increase lending. New loans in January were far below market expectations, and local media reports have indicated that new lending so far in February has also been weak. Lower money market rates may enable banks to offer loans at lower interest rates, spurring greater corporate demand for credit. But for smaller banks near the threshold of the official 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio, increased liquidity may have limited impact, given the difficulty that some have had in attracting deposits. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.4881 5.5056 -101.75 7-day SHIBOR 4.4817 5.4850 -100.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)