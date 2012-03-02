China benchmark money market rate flat, bill sales seen

* Market expects PBOC to resume bill issuance next week * Believes resumption will set floor for 7-day repo * IRS stagnates on lack of new policy trend * Policy moves unlikely until after parliamentary session By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China's benchmark short-term lending rate was almost unchanged on Friday as the market widely expects the People's Bank of China to resume bill issuance to help drain money in its regular open market operations next week. The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate stood at 3.2826 percent at midday compared with 3.2816 percent at the close on Thursday as the market believes the PBOC's resumption of bill sales will set a floor for the barometer of short-term liquidity, traders said. The central bank has suspended bill issues in its operations since late last year in a move to help the market tide over a shortfall in flows due to factors such as cash calls during the Lunar New Year in late January. But it has been cautious to not leave the impression that it is easing monetary policy, disappointing the market by delaying a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios and instantly draining funds via repos if money market rates fall sharply. "Market sentiment towards future liquidity conditions is shaky," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Reluctance to lend to prepare for possible rainy days offsets an abundance of cash supply for now." The seven-day repo rate has rarely fallen below 3 percent since the PBOC launched a new tightening cycle in October 2010, although the central bank has virtually stopped tightening in July last year amid global economic uncertainties caused mainly by the euro zone debt crisis. Previously, the benchmark had typically stayed around 2 percent during China's easy money days since the 2008 global financial crisis. CASH COMING The market's conjecture of a resumption of PBOC bill sales next week is based on increased cash supply this month. There will be 172 billion yuan ($27.3 billion) in PBOC bills and 82 billion repos maturing in March, up sharply from a combined 12 billion yuan in February. In addition, 183 billion yuan in reverse repos matured in February -- the amount of money that returned to the central bank from the market. Consequently, there will be a difference of 437 billion yuan in automatic money supply because of maturing PBOC products. That leaves a question mark whether the central bank will step up its open market operations in coming weeks. China's interest rate swaps moved sideways on Friday amid a lack of new policy trends, with the benchmark five-year IRS edging up 3 bps while the one-year IRS inched up 1 bp. Chinese leaders will gather in Beijing at an annual parliamentary session starting this weekend, and the market widely expects the government will not usher in any new policy moves until the conclusion of the key meeting. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2826 3.2816 + 0.10 7-day SHIBOR 3.2683 3.2642 + 0.41 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.