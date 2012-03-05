FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money market rates fall, no bill sale seen
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 5, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 6 years ago

China money market rates fall, no bill sale seen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* C.bank asks repo demand, but not for 1-year bills
    * 63 billion yuan repos and bills to mature this week
    * No policy changes expected during annual meeting

    By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong	
    SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China's benchmark
short-term lending rate fell slightly on Monday after dealers
said the People's Bank of China would likely skip a regular bill
auction as a large amount of bond repurchase agreements and
bills were set to mature this week.	
    China's central bank asked banks about demand for 28-day and
91-day bond repurchase agreements, which suggested that it might
skip its one-year bill auction on Tuesday.	
    The central bank has suspended bill issues in its operations
since late last year to help the market tide over a shortfall in
fund flows due to factors such as cash calls during the Lunar
New Year in late January.	
    A total of 63 billion yuan ($10.0 billion) in central bank
bills and repos are due to mature this week. 	
    "Market liquidity is quite good for now," said a dealer at a
Chinese bank in Shanghai. "And with a large amount of bills and
repos maturing, the market is bullish about the money
situation."	
    The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 was at 3.1503 percent at midday compared with 
3.2776 percent at the close on Friday, while the 14-day repo
fell to 3.5492 percent, down from 3.8432 percent previously. 	
    Some market players said they were cautious over
uncertainties in policy ahead of economic data due this week,
but the market widely expects there will be no policy changes
during the annual parliamentary session.	
    China's interest rate swaps edged up on Monday, with the
benchmark five-year IRS up 2 bps and the one-year
IRS rising 16 bps.	
	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                          (pct)           (bps) 	
7-day repo         3.1503     3.2776      -12.73	
7-day SHIBOR           3.1392     3.2683      -12.91	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.