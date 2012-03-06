China key money rate falls, mild open market boosts funds

* C.bank drains 30 billion yuan via 28-day repo * But no one-year bill sales this week * Seven-day repo falls 1.64 pips to 3.1365 pct By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - China's benchmark short-term lending rate continued to fall on Tuesday as a large amount of bills and repos maturing in open market operations boosted the liquidity situation. A total of 63 billion yuan ($10.0 billion) in central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week. China's central bank drained 30 billion yuan ($4.76 billion)from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, meaning it has injected 33 billion yuan into the banking system so far this week if maturing bills and repos are considered. "The maturing bills and repos help market liquidity a lot and funding remains loose," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "During the annual parliamentary session, the market will have little potential to move sharply." The central bank also suspended one-year bill issues in its operations since late last year to help the market tide over a shortfall in fund flows due to factors such as cash calls during the Lunar New Year in late January. But some dealers said a 30-billion yuan repo also indicates that the central bank will probably not inject much more money into the market for now. The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was at 3.1365 percent at midday compared with 3.1529 percent at the close on Monday, while the 14-day repo rose to 3.6932 percent from 3.5530 percent previously. Some market players said they were cautious over uncertainties in policy ahead of economic data due this week, but the market widely expects there will be no policy changes during the National People's Congress, or annual parliamentary session. China's interest rate swaps fell, with the benchmark five-year IRS down 8 bps and the one-year IRS falling 6 bps. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1365 3.1529 - 1.64 7-day SHIBOR 3.1298 3.1392 - 0.94 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.