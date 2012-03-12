FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China overnight rate at lowest level since May
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 12, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 6 years ago

China overnight rate at lowest level since May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Short-term liquidity remains ample
    * Repo rates fall across the curve
    * Uncertain how long loose conditions will persist
    * PBOC comments reveal little about monetary policy
direction

    By Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, March 12 (Reuters) - China's money rates
fell moderately on Monday on abundant liquidity, but uncertainty
lingered over how long loose  conditions would last.	
    The weighted-average overnight bond repurchase rate
 edged down one basis point to 2.31 percent at
midday on heavy volume, its lowest level since May 2011.	
    The 14-day repo rate, which rose on Friday, despite falls in
other tenors, fell 80.97 basis points on Monday to 2.9218.	
    Traders expect loose conditions to persist through March.   
     The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has declined to issue
central bank bills so far this year, due to the small volume of
maturing bills and tight liquidity prior to the cut in banks'
required reserve ratio (RRR) in late February. 	
    Traders do not expect the PBOC to resume large-scale
liquidity withdrawals through open market operations this month.	
    "The 'keep things stable' feeling coming from the central
bank is still pretty big," said a trader at a major state-owned
bank in Shanghai.	
    Some analysts have expressed concern that China's declining
trade surplus will limit money supply growth, as foreign
exchange inflows resulting from the trade surplus have
traditionally been a main source of money creation. But traders
say the central bank has plenty of room to inject liquidity via
further RRR cuts.	
    Still, it remains uncertain whether the PBOC will actually
choose to launch further RRR cuts, which would probably be
necessary to keep interbank rates at their current low levels.
The withdrawal of fiscal deposits in April and May will lead to
some tightening.	
    But the experience of December and January, when traders and
analysts widely expected a cut in RRR before the Spring Festival
holiday in late January, is still fresh in the memory of market
participants. 	
    Traders also picked up few clues about the direction of
monetary policy from Monday's press conference by PBOC governor
Zhou Xiaochuan.	
    "The market is still divided. The offer side and the bid
side both have force behind them," said an interest-rate swaps
trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai.	
	
	
	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         2.8001     2.9906      +19.05	
7-day SHIBOR           2.9683     2.9325      + 3.58	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    	
	
 (Editing by Jean Yoon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.