FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates up after c.bank drains funds
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 13, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 6 years ago

China money rates up after c.bank drains funds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* C.bank has drained 37 billion yuan via open market
    * Market players cite ample liquidity in market
    * Seven-day repo hovers around 3 percent

    By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong	
    SHANGHAI, March 13 (Reuters) - China's money rates
edged up on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China drained
funds via its open market operations, but dealers still cited
ample liquidity in the system.	
    China's central bank will drain 66 billion yuan ($10.43
billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday.	
    With a total of 29 billion yuan maturing this week, that
means the central bank has drained 37 billion yuan so far this
week. 	
    Dealers said the central bank's move had little impact on 
market liquidity thanks to sufficient funds. There were also 
expectations that money rates would hover around low levels
ahead of the month-end due to sufficient liquidity.	
    "The rise in the repo rate is not very sharp and the key
seven-day repo is still hovering around 3 percent today,
indicating funding in the market is quite good," said a dealer
at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.	
    The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 edged up 19.78 basis points to 3.0015 percent at
midday, off its 10-month low struck on Friday.	
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.0651 from 2.9384 on Monday,
while one-day repo only rose 1.34 pips to 2.3259 percent.	
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has declined to issue
central bank bills so far this year, due to the small volume of
maturing bills and tight liquidity prior to the cut in banks'
required reserve ratio (RRR) in late February. 	
     On the bond market, the benchmark five-year IRS
 rose 7 bps to 3.32 percent and the one-year IRS
 was up 5 bps at 3.11 percent.	
	
	
	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         3.0015     2.8037      +19.78	
7-day SHIBOR           2.9958     2.7958      +20.00	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Chen Yixin  and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Ron
Popeski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.