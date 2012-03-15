FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's key money rate falls to near 10-month low
March 15, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 6 years

China's key money rate falls to near 10-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dealers report ample liquidity in the market
    * Net drain of 57 billion yuan has little impact on
liquidity
    * Seven-day repo falls 12.19 bps to 2.8820 percent

    By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong	
    SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - China's key money rate
fell on Thursday to nearly a 10-month low, shrugging off a net
drain in open market operations due to ample liquidity.	
    China's central bank drained 20 billion yuan ($3.2
billion)from the money markets through 91-day bond repurchase
agreements on Thursday, meaning it drained a net 57 billion yuan
from the market this week. 	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 12.19 basis points to 2.8820 percent by
midday, near a 10-month low struck earlier this week.	
    The 91-day repo yield fell 2 pips to 3.14 percent, the first
fall in seven months, boosted by strong demand on abundant
liquidity.	
    "The 91-day result was lifted by strong demand, with ample
money," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "But the
yield does not fall sharply, so it has little impact on our
trading."	
    Meanwhile, the 14-day repo rate eased to
2.9862 from Wednesday's 3.0642, while the one-day repo
 edged up 3.73 bps to 2.3591 percent.	
    Dealers said they widely expected money rates would hovered
around recent levels for a while.	
    Interest rate swaps were little changed on Thursday, as
market players were cautious.	
    "February data shows the domestic economy is slowing, so the
market is quite cautious," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in
Shanghai. "But, in the short term, the biggest impact on the IRS
is market liquidity."	
    The benchmark five-year IRS was flat at 3.36
percent, and the one-year IRS fell 2 bps to 3.10
percent.	
    	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         2.8820     3.0039     -12.19	
7-day SHIBOR           2.8808     3.0000     -11.92	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    	
($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan)

