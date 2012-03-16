FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates steady, c.bank bills in focus
#Asia
March 16, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 6 years

China's money rates steady, c.bank bills in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Market players say liquidity still ample
    * Seven-day repo rises 1.51 bps to 2.8992 percent

    By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada	
    SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China's key money rate
steadied above 10-month lows on Friday due to ample liquidity in
the market although some investors worried that the central bank
may drain more funds next week by resuming bill sales.	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate edged up 1.51 basis points to 2.8992 percent
by midday from Thursday's 2.8841 percent. It hit a 10-month low
of 2.8037 percent on Monday.	
    The 14-day repo rate gained to 2.9955 percent
from Thursday's 2.9841 percent, while the one-day repo
 edged up 2.87 bps to 2.3836 percent.	
    Some dealers said the central bank, which has halted sales
of its bills for two months, may resume selling them next week.	
    "We're now focusing on the open market, especially bill
sales," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "Of course,
if there are no bill sales next week, the ample money situation
could last for a while."	
    The central bank has drained a net 57 billion yuan ($9.00
billion) from the market this week. 	
    Interest rate swaps also little changed on Friday amid ample
liquidity, with expectation of ranged moves in the near term.	
   The benchmark five-year IRS dipped 4
bps to 3.38 percent, and the one-year IRS fell 2
bps to 3.09 percent.	
    	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         2.8992     2.8841     + 1.51	
7-day SHIBOR           2.9026     2.8802     + 2.24	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    	
($1 = 6.3238 Chinese yuan)	
	
	
 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

